PREP ROUNDUP: South Sioux City wins over GICC
PREP ROUNDUP: South Sioux City wins over GICC

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The South Sioux City High School baseball team shut out Guardian Angels Central Catholic with a 2-0 win on Thursday. 

Kaine Young threw a complete game shutout. He allowed just five hits, while striking out seven. Young needed just 85 pitches to get through the game. 

Tyler Knowles was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. 

Connor Slaughter was 2-for-3. 

BOYS TENNIS

DENISON, Iowa — The Denison-Schleswig High School boys tennis team swept Bishop Heelan on Thursday, 9-0. 

Colin Reis, Harrison Dham, Carson Seuntjens, Wyatt Johnson, Isaac Leinen and Braden Curnyn all won in singles play. 

With the win, the Monarchs move to 9-0 on the season. 

