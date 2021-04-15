PREP ROUNDUP: South Sioux City wins over GICC

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The South Sioux City High School baseball team shut out Guardian Angels Central Catholic with a 2-0 win on Thursday.

Kaine Young threw a complete game shutout. He allowed just five hits, while striking out seven. Young needed just 85 pitches to get through the game.

Tyler Knowles was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Connor Slaughter was 2-for-3.

BOYS TENNIS

DENISON, Iowa — The Denison-Schleswig High School boys tennis team swept Bishop Heelan on Thursday, 9-0.

Colin Reis, Harrison Dham, Carson Seuntjens, Wyatt Johnson, Isaac Leinen and Braden Curnyn all won in singles play.

With the win, the Monarchs move to 9-0 on the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0