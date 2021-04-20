PREP ROUNDUP: Storm Lake soccer sweeps MOC-Floyd Valley

BOYS SOCCER
Spencer 5, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: Five different Tigers scored goals on Monday en route to the win.
Owen Olson had a goal and an assist for Spencer. Iain McRae had two assists.
The Orabs took nine shots, and four of them were on goal. Tigers freshman goalie Eli Hookfin had two saves.
Western Christian 2, Spirit Lake 0: Bailey Baccam and Eli Van Essen both scored goals Monday for the Wolfpack.
Wolfpack goalie Ty Van Essen had six saves.
Sam Meyer had three of the Indians’ six shots, and he had the lone shot on goal for Spirit Lake.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2, West Sioux 0: The Nighthawks scored in each half on Monday. Christian Garcia and Crystofer Rodridguez scored the two goals.
The Nighthawks took 19 shots while the Falcons had 10.
Jason Topete took four of those shots.
Nighthawks goalie Brayan Gonzalez had seven saves while Falcons sophomore Ernesto Flores had 14 saves.
Storm Lake 5, MOC-Floyd Valley 1: Tornadoes senior Bryan Munoz scored twice Monday in the win, boosting Storm Lake’s record to 6-0.
Ashton Fernstrum scored for the Dutchmen.
Josh Reyes had six saves for the Tornadoes, while Neftali Reyna had two for the Dutchmen.
GIRLS SOCCER
MOC-Floyd Valley 1, Storm Lake 0: Tornadoes senior Cynthia Rodriguez scored the game’s lone goal. Arlette Sandoval had nine saves.
MOC-Floyd Valley goalie Amanda Hulstein had four saves. The Dutch had eight shots on goal.
Spencer 12, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: Brooke Moser scored four goals for the Tigers, and she took 11 shots on goal.
Mary Matthiesen also scored twice.
Eleven of the 12 Tigers goals were unassisted.
Western Christian 6, Spirit Lake 0: Lydia Van Kley scored twice and had an assist for the Wolfpack on Monday.
The Wolfpack limited the Indians to just one shot.