PREP ROUNDUP: Storm Lake soccer sweeps MOC-Floyd Valley

BOYS SOCCER

Spencer 5, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: Five different Tigers scored goals on Monday en route to the win.

Owen Olson had a goal and an assist for Spencer. Iain McRae had two assists.

The Orabs took nine shots, and four of them were on goal. Tigers freshman goalie Eli Hookfin had two saves.

Western Christian 2, Spirit Lake 0: Bailey Baccam and Eli Van Essen both scored goals Monday for the Wolfpack.

Wolfpack goalie Ty Van Essen had six saves.

Sam Meyer had three of the Indians’ six shots, and he had the lone shot on goal for Spirit Lake.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2, West Sioux 0: The Nighthawks scored in each half on Monday. Christian Garcia and Crystofer Rodridguez scored the two goals.

The Nighthawks took 19 shots while the Falcons had 10.

Jason Topete took four of those shots.

Nighthawks goalie Brayan Gonzalez had seven saves while Falcons sophomore Ernesto Flores had 14 saves.