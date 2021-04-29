PREP ROUNDUP: Verdoorn among early winners at South Sioux track meet

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The South Sioux City Invitational was held on Thursday, and here's a look at the early winners from the meet:

Ashton Verdoorn of Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the boys' 400-meter dash with a time of 51.50 seconds.

North's 4x800 girls team took the win with a time of 10 minutes, 19 seconds.

Emane Ahmed of South Sioux won the girls 3,200 in 12:30.

The Kifle brothers — Yemane and Natnael — went first and second in the boys' 3,200. Yemane Kifle won in 9:53.94, beating Natnael by .28 seconds.

Kaia Downs of East broke a meet record in the 800, in 2:17.

South Sioux's Dhugomsa Mohammad won the boys 300 hurdles, in 41.46 seconds.

LATE WEDNESDAY

CYO GOLF: The Heelan girls scored 408 strokes, placing fourth Wednesday in Fort Dodge. Anna Fenton led with a 96.

Gehlen was fifth while Remsen St. Mary's didn't field a team score.

GIRLS TENNIS

SPIRIT LAKE 8, NORTH 1: The Indians took all but one match Tuesday against the Stars.

Ella Conley was the lone Star to win, and that was an 8-3 win over Sophie Behrens in the No. 6 singles flight.

