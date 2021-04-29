 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Verdoorn among early winners at South Sioux track meet
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The South Sioux City Invitational was held on Thursday, and here's a look at the early winners from the meet: 

  • Ashton Verdoorn of Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the boys' 400-meter dash with a time of 51.50 seconds.
  • North's 4x800 girls team took the win with a time of 10 minutes, 19 seconds. 
  • Emane Ahmed of South Sioux won the girls 3,200 in 12:30. 
  • The Kifle brothers — Yemane and Natnael — went first and second in the boys' 3,200. Yemane Kifle won in 9:53.94, beating Natnael by .28 seconds. 
  • Kaia Downs of East broke a meet record in the 800, in 2:17. 
  • South Sioux's Dhugomsa Mohammad won the boys 300 hurdles, in 41.46 seconds. 

LATE WEDNESDAY

CYO GOLF: The Heelan girls scored 408 strokes, placing fourth Wednesday in Fort Dodge. Anna Fenton led with a 96. 

Gehlen was fifth while Remsen St. Mary's didn't field a team score. 

GIRLS TENNIS

SPIRIT LAKE 8, NORTH 1: The Indians took all but one match Tuesday against the Stars. 

Ella Conley was the lone Star to win, and that was an 8-3 win over Sophie Behrens in the No. 6 singles flight. 

