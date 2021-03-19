PREP ROUNDUP: Vermillion loses in consolation bracket at SDHSAA Class A tournament

SIOUX FALLS — The Vermillion High School team held a double-digit lead at halftime during the Class A consolation round on Friday, but St. Thomas More changed that all around in the third quarter.

St. Thomas More held the Tanagers to two points during the third quarter, and that helped STM get to a 35-32 win at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The Tanagers led 20-7 in the final minute of the second quarter, after Jakob Dobney hit a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left before half.

Over the next 8 minutes, 15 seconds, STM went on a 16-5 run, and led by one point at the end of the third quarter.

Ryan Wojcjk hit the go-ahead basket with 41 seconds left in the third quarter.

Connor Saunders hit the lone field goal of the quarter, which came on a two-pointer during the middle of the quarter.

STM led the during the entirety of the fourth quarter, but the Tanagers came within a possession a handful of times.

Dobney hit a pair of baskets that kept Vermillion within the lead on back-to-back possessions.

Dillon Gestring and Saunders later hit baskets that kept the Tanagers' deficit within two.