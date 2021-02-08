PREP ROUNDUP: West boys basketball overcomes late deficit to beat Spirit Lake

SIOUX CITY — The West High School boys basketball team came back from a late five-point deficit on Monday at home to defeat Storm Lake, 58-56.

The Wolverines trailed with less than 5 minutes to go in the game, but the Stars applied their full-court press on the Tornadoes, allowing for the Wolverines to get some baskets in transition.

West sophomore Keavian Hayes allowed the Wolverines to catch up with exactly 3:00 remaining. Hayes intercepted a pass from Tornadoes guard Austin Gaffney, then he took the ball down the court and hit a layup while he was fouled.

Hayes then hit a free throw.

The Tornadoes then later tied the game and it stayed that way for a few possessions.

Keenan Hegna hit a 3-pointer from the far corner with 51 seconds left that put the Wolverines up 55-54, and they didn't give up the lead after that.

Hayes led West with 23 points. Hegna scored 13 points. Keeon Hutton chipped in with 11 points as well as seven points and seven assists.

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 62, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 55: Nick Muller hit four 3-pointers on Monday to help the Warriors get the road win.