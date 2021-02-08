PREP ROUNDUP: West boys basketball overcomes late deficit to beat Spirit Lake

SIOUX CITY — The West High School boys basketball team came back from a late five-point deficit on Monday at home to defeat Storm Lake, 58-56.
The Wolverines trailed with less than 5 minutes to go in the game, but the Stars applied their full-court press on the Tornadoes, allowing for the Wolverines to get some baskets in transition.
West sophomore Keavian Hayes allowed the Wolverines to catch up with exactly 3:00 remaining. Hayes intercepted a pass from Tornadoes guard Austin Gaffney, then he took the ball down the court and hit a layup while he was fouled.
Hayes then hit a free throw.
The Tornadoes then later tied the game and it stayed that way for a few possessions.
Keenan Hegna hit a 3-pointer from the far corner with 51 seconds left that put the Wolverines up 55-54, and they didn't give up the lead after that.
Hayes led West with 23 points. Hegna scored 13 points. Keeon Hutton chipped in with 11 points as well as seven points and seven assists.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 62, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 55: Nick Muller hit four 3-pointers on Monday to help the Warriors get the road win.
Majok Majouk recorded a double-double, as the Warriors senior scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds.
Jake Layman had 12 points.
The Monarchs had two double-digit scorers. Carson Seuntjens scored a team-high 20 points and Braiden Heiden scored 15 points.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 47, WEST SIOUX 39: The Hawks closed out the game on an 8-0 run Monday to secure the win over the Falcons.
Blaine Harpenau led Class 1A No. 8 RSM with 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEST 65, NORTH 50: West High School junior Gabby Wagner scored a career-high 21 points on Monday, as the Wolverines beat the North Stars 65-50 at North High School.
Lily Juhnke scored 14 points for the Wolverines.
LE MARS 52, EAST 49: East's Kayla Benson hit a 3-pointer that send teh game into overtime, but the Bulldogs outscored the Black Raiders 9-6 in the final frame.
Kyley Vondrak led the Black Raiders with 11 points.
Shaniah Temple led the Bulldogs with 23 points, as she made 10 baskets.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 43, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 36: Maddie Hinkel and Katelyn Sale led the Warriors with 11 points on Monday night in the non-conference game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 14.
Six different Monarchs scored on Monday, led by senior Hannah Neemann with 13 points.
The fourth quarter was a low-scoring one, as the Warriors outscored Denison-Schleswig by 7-6.
The Monarchs lost their third game of the season.
CHEROKEE 57, SPIRIT LAKE 22: Lexi Pingel led the Bravettes with 14 points and JeMae Nichols scored 12 points on Monday night.
The Bravettes won the Lakes Conference outright with the win.
WEST SIOUX 41, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 35: The Falcons outscored the Hawks 16-5 in the second quarter to get the win on Monday.