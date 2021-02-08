PREP ROUNDUP: West boys basketball overcomes late deficit to beat Storm Lake

SIOUX CITY — The West High School boys basketball team came back from a late five-point deficit on Monday at home to defeat Storm Lake, 58-56.
The Wolverines trailed with less than 5 minutes to go in the game, but they applied their full-court press on the Tornadoes, allowing for the Wolverines to get some baskets in transition.
West sophomore Keavian Hayes allowed the Wolverines to catch up with exactly 3:00 remaining. Hayes intercepted a pass from Tornadoes guard Austin Gaffney, then he took the ball down the court and hit a layup while he was fouled.
Hayes then hit a free throw.
The Tornadoes then later tied the game and it stayed that way for a few possessions.
Keenan Hegna hit a 3-pointer from the far corner with 51 seconds left that put the Wolverines up 55-54, and they didn't give up the lead after that.
Hayes led West with 23 points. Hegna scored 13 points. Keeon Hutton chipped in with 11 points as well as seven points and seven assists.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 62, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 55: Nick Muller hit four 3-pointers on Monday to help the Warriors get the road win.
Majok Majouk recorded a double-double, as the Warriors senior scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds.
Jake Layman had 12 points.
The Monarchs had two double-digit scorers. Carson Seuntjens scored a team-high 20 points and Braiden Heiden scored 15 points.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 58, HOMER 37: Siouxland Christian's A.J. Goetsch and Elijah Claeys both scored a team-high 14 points Monday.
Cameron Pierson scored 12 points for the Eagles.
The Eagles outscored Homer 35-15 in the second half.
Kaleb Kinzie led Homer with 16 points.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 47, WEST SIOUX 39: The Hawks closed out the game on an 8-0 run Monday to secure the win over the Falcons.
Blaine Harpenau led Class 1A No. 8 RSM with 10 points.
SIOUX CENTRAL 69, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 59: The Rebels scored 45 points in the second half Monday to earn the win.
Jacob Hargens scored 30 points and he had 14 rebounds. Carter Boettcher chipped in with 19 points and nine rebounds.
RALSTON 73, SOUTH SIOUX CITY 53: Cardinals junior guard Justice Dickes scored a team-high 11 points the loss at the MiniDome on Monday.
Carsten Calvillo also scored nine points for the Cardinals.
RIDGE VIEW 70, STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 27: The Raptors led 42-14 at the half on Monday.
Cade Harriman led Ridge View with 21 points while Bo Clausen scored 15.
Ridge View shot 55 percent from the floor.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEST 65, NORTH 50: West High School junior Gabby Wagner scored a career-high 21 points on Monday, as the Wolverines beat the North Stars 65-50 at North High School.
Lily Juhnke scored 14 points for the Wolverines.
LE MARS 52, EAST 49: East's Kayla Benson hit a 3-pointer that send teh game into overtime, but the Bulldogs outscored the Black Raiders 9-6 in the final frame.
Kyley Vondrak led the Black Raiders with 11 points.
Shaniah Temple led the Bulldogs with 23 points, as she made 10 baskets.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 43, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 36: Maddie Hinkel and Katelyn Sale led the Warriors with 11 points on Monday night in the non-conference game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 14.
Six different Monarchs scored on Monday, led by senior Hannah Neemann with 13 points.
The fourth quarter was a low-scoring one, as the Warriors outscored Denison-Schleswig by 7-6.
The Monarchs lost their third game of the season.
CHEROKEE 57, SPIRIT LAKE 22: Lexi Pingel led the Bravettes with 14 points and JeMae Nichols scored 12 points on Monday night.
The Bravettes won the Lakes Conference outright with the win.
WEST SIOUX 41, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 35: The Falcons outscored the Hawks 16-5 in the second quarter to get the win on Monday.
Megan Waterman led the Falcons with 16 points while Emily Hulshof scored 13 points.
STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 43, RIDGE VIEW 27: The Panthers led 23-12 at halftime on Monday.
Sydney Hurd led St. Mary's with a double-double, as she had 20 points and 11 rebounds. Danika Demers had 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Shae Dutler led the Raptors with eight points.