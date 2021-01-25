PREP ROUNDUP: West boys basketball tops North at home

SIOUX CITY — The West High School boys basketball team went on a 10-1 run in the second half, and that helped the Wolverines beat North 56-44 on Monday night at West High School.

The run started with 3 minutes, 23 seconds remaining in the third quarter, as Wolverines senior Dominic Frye scored on a layup, then scored on a second-chance opportunity on their next possession.

North senior Evan Helvig then hit a free throw.

Keenan Hegna then ended the third quarter with a shot inside the paint, and the Wolverines led 43-32 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines kept their run going in the fourth quarter, as Lamarion Mothershead hit a corner 3-pointer.

Keavian Hayes made a free throw to give the Wolverines a 15-point lead. The Wolverines led as many as 17 points in the second half.

That 10-1 run came at a good time for the Wolverines.

North went on an 8-3 run during the third quarter to get as close to six points. Zach Hesse and Carter Pinney hit 3-pointers while Helvig hit a layup.

The Wolverines outscored the Stars 12-11 in the fourth quarter.