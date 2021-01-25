PREP ROUNDUP: West boys basketball tops North at home

SIOUX CITY — The West High School boys basketball team went on a 10-1 run in the second half, and that helped the Wolverines beat North 56-44 on Monday night at West High School.
The run started with 3 minutes, 23 seconds remaining in the third quarter, as Wolverines senior Dominic Frye scored on a layup, then scored on a second-chance opportunity on their next possession.
North senior Evan Helvig then hit a free throw.
Keenan Hegna then ended the third quarter with a shot inside the paint, and the Wolverines led 43-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wolverines kept their run going in the fourth quarter, as Lamarion Mothershead hit a corner 3-pointer.
Keavian Hayes made a free throw to give the Wolverines a 15-point lead. The Wolverines led as many as 17 points in the second half.
That 10-1 run came at a good time for the Wolverines.
North went on an 8-3 run during the third quarter to get as close to six points. Zach Hesse and Carter Pinney hit 3-pointers while Helvig hit a layup.
The Wolverines outscored the Stars 12-11 in the fourth quarter.
Keeon Hutton led the Wolverines with 21 popints. He made six shots, including three 3s. Hutton also had eight rebounds.
Hayes scored 17 points and had four rebounds.
Mothershead had nine points.
Helvig led the Stars with 19 points. He hit five shots, but was 9-for-11 from the free-throw line.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EAST 60, WEST 30: The Black Raiders outscored the Wolverines 33-14 in the second half on Monday at East to get the home win.
The Black Raiders made 38 percent of their shots.
Kaia Downs led the Black Raiders (12-2) with 11 points. The Black Raiders junior made five of 12 shots, and Downs also made one of two free throws.
Livi Wells scored 10 points. She made two 3s. Wells also led East with eight rebounds.
The Wolverines (3-11) didn't have anyone finish in double figures. Libby Buhman and Jordyn Reising each scored seven points. Lily Juhnke and Gabby Wagner each scored five points.
PREP SWIMMING
SPARTANS WIN AT LEWIS CENTRAL: The Sioux City Spartans on Saturday won the meet by nearly 100 pts, won two of the three relays, and junior Kohen Rankin set a pool and meet record in the 100 yard- breaststroke with a time of 59.46 seconds. The old mark was 59.52.