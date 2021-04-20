PREP ROUNDUP: West boys soccer moves to 4-0

BISHOP HEELAN 3, EAST 0: The Crusaders outshot the Black Raiders 9-8 in the win on Tuesday.

Jada Newberg scored the first goal and Gracie Rooney had the assist in the 28th minute.

Ellie Barber scored in the 31st minute, then she scored in the second half. Brooklyn Stanley had the assist there.

Heelan goalie Mary Kate Fitzsimmons had eight saves. East goalie Natalie Cloud had six saves.

C.B. LINCOLN 2, WEST 0: Lynx junior Hanna Schimmer scored both goals against the Wolverines on Tuesday.

SPENCER 10, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 0: Brooke Moser scored three goals on Tuesday en route to the win.

The Tigers junior had six shots, while her team had 43.

Spencer senior Kirsten Small also recorded a hat trick on three shots on goal.

Alexa Johnson had three assists and two goals.

SIOUX CENTER 6, STORM LAKE 0: Kendra Zeutenhorst had four assists to help the Warriors get their third win on Tuesday.

Annie Bullock scored twice. She had four shots on goal. The Warriors scored five goals in the second half.