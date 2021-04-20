PREP ROUNDUP: West boys soccer moves to 4-0

WEST 2, CB LINCOLN 1: Rey Gonzalez and Jose Martinez scored goals to lead the Wolverines to a Missouri River Conference boys soccer match win in Council Bluffs Tuesday.
Alex Tule and Briar Sanchez had assist for West, now 4-0.
BISHOP HEELAN 3, EAST 2: Crusaders Alejandro Gonzalez scored the go-ahead goal Tuesday late in the second half.
The Black Raiders led 2-1 at the half.
Brayden Pratt tied the match in the second half.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 1, COUNCIL BLUFFS ST. ALBERT 0: Monarchs senior Carlos Garcia scored the match's lone goal on Tuesday.
Manny Alcarez had the assist.
Yahir Zavala had six saves as the Monarchs goalie.
SIOUX CENTER 3, UNITY CHRISTIAN 2: Warriors junior Miguel Gonzalez scored twice in the win on Tuesday.
He took six shots and three of them were on goal.
Sam Eppinga and Carter Slenk had the goals for the Knights.
Sioux Center took 18 shots until Unity had nine.
GIRLS SOCCER
BISHOP HEELAN 3, EAST 0: The Crusaders outshot the Black Raiders 9-8 in the win on Tuesday.
Jada Newberg scored the first goal and Gracie Rooney had the assist in the 28th minute.
Ellie Barber scored in the 31st minute, then she scored in the second half. Brooklyn Stanley had the assist there.
Heelan goalie Mary Kate Fitzsimmons had eight saves. East goalie Natalie Cloud had six saves.
C.B. LINCOLN 2, WEST 0: Lynx junior Hanna Schimmer scored both goals against the Wolverines on Tuesday.
SPENCER 10, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 0: Brooke Moser scored three goals on Tuesday en route to the win.
The Tigers junior had six shots, while her team had 43.
Spencer senior Kirsten Small also recorded a hat trick on three shots on goal.
Alexa Johnson had three assists and two goals.
SIOUX CENTER 6, STORM LAKE 0: Kendra Zeutenhorst had four assists to help the Warriors get their third win on Tuesday.
Annie Bullock scored twice. She had four shots on goal. The Warriors scored five goals in the second half.
BOYS GOLF
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 192, HINTON 198: The Gehlen Jays men's golf team moved to 3-1 in War Eagle Conference today at Deer Run GC in Hinton, winning a close one by a score of 192-198. Gehlen moves to a tie for 1st place in the War Eagle Conference with Akron Westfield and Unity Christian at 3-1, Hinton falls to 3-2, fourth in the conference.
The Jays depth provided the win as the Nos. 3 and 4 counting scores were seven shots lower than the Blackhawks counting scores. Teams count the low four scores of six players in each match.
Hinton's Beau Cook was medalist with a 43, recording a birdie from on hole No. 3. Gehlen's team captain, senior Dylan Barthole, returned a 44 and also carded a birdie, his was on No. 7 from 53 feet.