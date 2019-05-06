COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan boys soccer team lost to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Monday, 5-0.
The Lynx earned three goals in the first half and two in the second.
The Lynx led off the scoring in the first minute by a goal from Hunter Hendrix, and the assist came from Spencer Hewitt.
Lincoln's second goal came off an own goal committed by the Crusaders.
Hampus Jacobsson scored the Lynx's third goal in the 19th minute, and Hendrix had the assist on that play.
Brandon Toledo and Miguel Rodriguez had the final two Lincoln goals.
The Crusaders had seven shots on goal.
Colton Taylor and Jackson Van Holland shared the Crusaders' goalkeeper responsibilities, and both combined for four saves.
GIRLS
SB-L 1, NORTH 0: The Warriors ended a four-game losing streak with the win. The match went to penalty kicks where SB-L edged North, 3-2.
SPENCER 10, STORM LAKE 0: Spencer moves to 13-0 with the win.