SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan boys soccer beat North 2-1 Tuesday evening at Leeds Elementary.
The Crusaders own Danny Heller scored the first goal at the 15 minute mark in the first half and he was assisted by Nathan Karnes.
In the second half, North scored the equalizer from a goal by Amir Farrah in the 45th bring the game to 1-1. The game stayed tied till Angel Cortez for Heelan scored the winning goal in the 76th minute and he was assisted by Danny Heller.
The Keeper for North Antony Tran had 7 saves on the day, while Heelans Keeper Colton Taylor had 7 saves as well.
West girls fall to Thomas Jefferson
SIOUX CITY -- Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson scored four goals in the first half and best West 4-0 on Tuesday. West fell to 0-7 with the loss.
West freshman goalkeeper Eneyda Vazquez made 12 saves in the loss and shutout Thomas Jefferson in the second half.
Thomas Jefferson had 19 shots on goal and West had six.
Natalie Arnold scored the first goal in the 14th minute. Then Hannah Belt scored in the 25th minute and a minute later, Abby Evers scored. Thomas Jefferson's final goal came in the 36th minute by Alanis Neely.