SIOUX CITY - Bishop Heelan handed No. 3 Storm Lake its first boys soccer defeat of the season, winning by penalty kicks to gain a 2-1 win in action at the North tournament Saturday at Leeds Field.
The Crusaders won the shoot out 8-7 with the Tornadoes missing a shot on the eighth round of the shootout to decide the contest. Nathan Karnes, Jose Adame, Brandon Karnes, Omar De Los Santos, Jesus Pena, Angel Cortez, Antonio Guerra and Jonathon Johnson also scored in the overtime for Heelan.
Heelan (4-6) got the lead in the 15th minute on a goal by Hector Perez off an assist by Cortez but the Tornadoes (9-1) got the equalizer from Fernando Reyes with five minutes left in regulation. Keeper Colton Taylor had seven saves for the Crusaders, who return to action Tuesday at Unity Christian.
The Tornadoes also won 2-0 over East earlier in the day. No details on the match were available at press time.
STORM LAKE 2, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 1: Storm Lake stayed undefeated after winning a two-overtime game in a battle of ranked teams on Friday. Storm Lake, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, improved to 8-0 on the season with a 2-1 win over No. 15-ranked Denison-Schleswig.
The match was scoreless after the first half and then four minutes in the second half when Storm Lake scored for the 1-0 lead.
Denison-Schleswig tied the game with 2:37 remaining in regulation on Eli Rangel's sixth goal of the season. Jack Vazquez assisted on the goal.
That sent the game to overtime and in the second overtime, with 2:00 left, Storm Lake hit a shot from 18 yards out for the game-winner.
Brian Munoz and Marcos Rosales each had a goal for Storm Lake. Elijah Santellan had three saves for Storm Lake and Juan Guzman had one save as Storm Lake held Denison-Schleswig to five shots on goal. Storm Lake had 14 shots on goal.
The Monarchs fell to 6-3. Efren Magana had six saves and Juan Lopez had four saves.