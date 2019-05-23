COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- The Bishop Heelan girls had their win streak tested on Thursday at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.
The Yellowjackets had a 1-0 lead for most of the match until Elle Gengler scored with eight minutes left in the contest. Hannah Hutchinson had the assist.
The game went to overtime, and then two and then to penalty kicks.
Katelyn Stanley, Gengler, Brooklin Froehlich and Allison Stanek all score penalty kicks for Heelan, which won its 11th straight game after winning 4-3 in penalty kicks over Thomas Jefferson.
Mary Kate Fitzsimmons had eight saves in the win for the Crusaders.
Heelan improved to 11-3 overall and have won 11 straight matches.
HARLAN 2, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 1: The No. 12-ranked Denison-Schleswig boys soccer team was upset by Harlan 2-1 in the Class 2A substate on Wednesday. The Monarchs end the season with an 11-5 record.
Harlan's Michael Heithoff scored in the 14th minute for a 1-0 lead with 8:24 left in the first half. Then with 20:40 remaining in the match, Levi Culp put Harlon up 2-0.
The Monarchs tried to come back, making it 2-1 after Cesar Rodriguez's goal with 13:56 remaining, but the comeback fell short.
Harlan had 11 shots on goal, the Monarchs had nine. Juan Lopez made seven saves for the Monarchs.
KUEMPER CATHOLIC 1, DENISON-SCHLESWIG GIRLS 0: The Denison-Schelswig girls soccer team only had two shots on goal in a 1-0 loss to Kuemper Catholic.
Alex Mohr had both shots on goal and had five shots in the game. Kailey Pick made five saves in the loss.
POSTSEASON BOYS SCORES: In Class 1A, the Western Christian defeated Treynor in the substate semifinals. Sioux Center defeated West Sioux 3-1. Western Christian faces Sioux Center at noon on Saturday in Sioux Center in the substate final.
In Class 2A, Storm Lake defeated Spencer 5-0. Storm Lake hosts Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the substate final.
In Class 3A, West's season ended with a 3-2 overtime loss to Des Moines Hoover. North's season came to an end with a 4-0 loss to Waukee.