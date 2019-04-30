SIOUX CITY — After losing to West High School to penalty kicks on Thursday, North coach Jesse Castillo wasn't hoping for more PKs on Wednesday.
He and the Stars didn't get their wish.
Council Bluffs Jefferson beat the Stars 1-0 in MRAC play, as the Yellowjackets out did the Stars 4-2 in penalty kicks.
Mia Norton led off the penalty kicks with a miss, but the Stars got two makes from Brianna Marchand and Gwen Patterson.
Katia Reyes missed the fourth attempt for North.
Jefferson clinched the match when Abby Evers put the ball past North goalkeeper Sedrena Phillips. Phillips had four saves.
Both teams had two corner kicks.
"We didn’t play too well," Castillo said. "We let them be the aggressor. We didn’t make the most of our opportunities."
The Stars play two more games this week. North faces Denison-Schleswig on Thursday and at Bishop Heelan on Friday.
BOYS
NORTH 4, GLENWOOD 0: Abdullahi Yusuf scored twice in the opening minute to get the Stars off to a fast start on their way to a non-conference boys soccer in at Leeds Field Tuesday.
Yusuf scored off an assist from Saymon Hagos 30 seconds after the opening kickoff then added an unassisted tally at the one minute mark to give North a 2-0 lead. Gadisa Bezuneh added a third goal in the 39th minute off an assist from Christian Lavariega. David Karisa scored the only goal of the second half with Alan Magana earning the assist as the Stars improved to 4-7.
Keeper Anthony Tran had three saves in goal for North, which had a 19-5 edge in shots and 11-3 advantage in on-goal shots.