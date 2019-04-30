SIOUX CITY — Angel Cortez had a hat trick to help Bishop Heelan to a 5-2 win over Unity Chrstian in a boys soccer match played at Memorial Field Tuesday evening.
Cortez was also pulled down on a breakaway in the 13 minute with no score and Jesus Pena converted the penalty kick to put the Crusadrers ahead. Cortez later added two more goals in the first half and another in the second. Daniel Velasquez also had a goal in the first half as Heelan led 4-0 at the break.
Joshus Westra and Pedro Mendes scored in the second half to pull the Knight within 4-2. Nathan Kearns and Hector Perez each had two assists for the Crusaders (5-6). Heelan hosts Sheldon Thursday in its next outing.
Girls
EAST 8, WEST 0: The Black Raiders out shot the Wolverines 30-5 and picked up their third straight win in a Missouri River Conference girls soccer match at Riverside Field on Tuesday.
Allee Downing had a hat trick while Nevaeh James scored twice to pace East (6-5). Zoe Robinson and Mishaela Malchow also had a goal and assist each as the Black Raiders led 7-0 at the half. Sophie Benson had the only goal of the second half. Emma Von Hagel made one save and earned the shutout in goal.
East hosts Bishop Heelan Tuesday in its next match while West plays at unbeaten Spencer Friday in its next action.
HEELAN 5, UNITY CHRISTIAN 0: Amber Aesoph scored the first two goals, Ellie Gengler scored the third goal, and Mia Conley scored the final goal off a corner kick.