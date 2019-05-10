SIOUX CITY -- The East girls soccer team got above the .500 mark with a 5-0 win over North on Friday.
East improved to 7-6 with the victory.
Allee Downing had East's first goal in the fourth minute of the game. Mishaela Malchow had the assist.
Ten minutes later, the two connected again as Malchow found Downing, who scored.
Downing completed the hat trick in the 45th minute of the game and Malchow assisted on it once again.
Then in the 60th minute, Malchow had her fourth assist of the game when she found Olivia Barnes for a goal for the 4-0 lead.
In the 68th minute, Tina Muzinga capped East's scoring with a goal and Downing had the assist.
Emma Van Hagel had three saves for the Black Raiders, who outshot North 28 to four and 15 of East's shots were on goal.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 3, ATLANTIC 0: The Monarchs controlled play but didn't score until the second half in its Hawkeye 10 Conference win in Atlantic Friday.
Juan Chino scored with 16 minutes left in the match to break the scoreless tie and which started a three-goal salvo over the next minute. Chino got a second goal and Osvaldo Reyes-Cabrera also scored for Denison-Schleswig, which ended the match with a 31-4 edge in shots, with a 15-1 bulge for shots on goal.
Denison-Schleswig improved to 10-4 overall and 5-1 in the Hawkeye 10.