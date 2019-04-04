Boys
EAST 2, BISHOP HEELAN 1: The Black Raiders rallied from an early deficit to clip the Crusaders in a Missouri River Conference match played at Memorial Field Thursday evening.
Heelan jumped ahead in the sixth minute when Jesus Pena converted on a free kick for his first goal of the season. The Black Raiders got the equalizer before the intermission when Emmanuel Coronado scored off an assist from Javier Ruiz.
East, which was playing in its season opener, got the winner in the 20th minute on a score by Sergio Ruiz Lemus with an assist going to Rodrigo Ochoa. Heelan appeared to score in the dying seconds of the first half to tie the score but the effort was waived off by the referee as coming after time had expired.
Both teams got eight shots on goal with Genaro Rojas stopping seven shots to earn the win. Deontre Walker had six saves for Heelan (0-2). The Crusaders play against Des Moines Roosevelt and Dowling Catholic in Des Moines Saturday while East has a week to prepare for its home opener against North next Thursday.
WEST 2, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 0: The Wolverines led the whole way as they went on to beat the Warriors in a Missouri River Conference match played at Riverside Elementary Thursday evening.
West jumped ahead late in the first half with a goal scored by Javier Chavez. He would go on to score another goal assisted by Rey Gonzales later on in the 72 nd minute.
West had 12 shots on goal and goalie Cesar Chavez had 3 saves. Sergeant Bluff-Luton only had 3 shots on goal and their goalie had 10 saves.
The Wolverines move ahead to (2-1) on the season and will play next Tuesday at home against Denison-Schleswig. The Warriors will fall to (1-2) and will get ready for Unity Christian on Monday.
Girls
CB ST. ALBERT 8, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 0: Teagan Blackburn had a hat trick and Makenna Shepard two more goals to lead the Saintes to a Hawkeye 10 Conference girls soccer win in a match played in Denison Thursday.