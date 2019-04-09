SOUTH SIOUX CITY - Hailee Enoch scored twice in the second half to give North a 2-1 win over the South Sioux City in a girls soccer match held Tuesday evening.
After a scoreless first half, Enoch scored in the 53rd minute off an assist from Gwen Patterson to put the Stars up 1-0. She got her second goal with Mia Norton on the assist to increase the North lead to 2-0.
Kayla Kassing got the Cardinals on the scoreboard with five minutes left in regulation on a penalty kick. South Sioux City had an 8-6 edge in shots with keeper Taylor Lawrence making five saves for North (3-0).