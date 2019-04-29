COUNCIL BLUFF, Iowa -- The Bishop Heelan girls soccer team defeated the top-ranked team in Class 2A on Monday.
The Crusaders traveled to Lewis Central and Heelan, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, picked up the 1-0 win.
The Crusaders scored the lone goal in the 20th minute when Ashley Aesoph found the back of the net. Ellie Gengler assisted on the goal.
It was only one of three shots Heelan had in the game as Lewis Central took 19 shots in the content. Seven of the shots were on goal and Heelan keeper Mary Kate Fitzsimmons made seven saves.
Heelan improved to 6-3 with the win and were coming off a loss to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Thursday.
EAST 4, GLENWOOD 0: The East girl soccer team had a dominating performance over Glenwood on Monday as the Black Raiders evened their record at 5-5 with the 4-0 victory.
East scored in the 20th minute when Allee Downing found the back of the net. Mishaela Malchow had the assist.
The Black Raiders led 1-0 at the half and Downing scored her second goal of the game in the 50th minute. Olivia Barnes had the goal.
In the 63rd minute, Malchow added to the team's point total and hers with a goal. Tina Muzinga had the assist.
Sophia Benson scored East's fourth goal in the 68th minute.
East had a 24 to five shots advantage and the Black Raiders had five shots on goal.
Emma Von Hagel had four saves for East and Trinity Edwards also had a save.
WEST 3, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 2: The West girls went to overtime with the Denison-Schleswig and Gabie Rivera scored the game-winning goal in overtime for a 3-2 victory on Monday in Denison.
West improved to 3-8 with the win, which is the Wolverines second straight after beating Missouri Valley 7-0 on Friday.
The Monarchs took the lead in the 15th on a goal by Alex Mohr.
Rivera tied the game in the 24th minute for the Wolverines. Bella Leon had the goal.
Emma Smallcomb gave the Wolverines the lead three minutes later with a goal. Gabby Wagner had the assist.
Mohr tied the match in the 45th minute after a penalty kick and the game was knotted up until Rivera's goal in overtime.
West had 26 shots on goal and Denison-Schleswig had 20. Eneyda Vazquez made 18 saves.