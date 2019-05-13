SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan girls soccer team defeated West 3-0 Monday at Memorial Field in MRAC play.
The three goals were scored by freshman Gracie Rooney, freshman Mia Conley and junior Ashley Aesoph.
Aesoph scored with 19 minutes remaining in the second half, and was assisted by Katelyn Stanley.
Brooklin Froehlich had assists on the final two goals.
Conley's goal came with 11 minutes left in the opening half, and Rooney scored with four minutes left in the match.
Mary Fitzsimmons had three saves.
The win puts the Crusaders at 10-3, and the loss moves the Wolverines' record to 3-14.
TRI-CENTER 10, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 1: Vanessa Gunderson scored the Monarchs' lone goal on Monday.
Tri-Center had 15 shots on goal while the Monarchs had nine. Alex Mohr had four shots on goal.
BOYS
EAST 2, HEELAN 0: Black Raiders freshman Carlos Gomez Paz played in his first career game on Monday as the goalkeeper, and he recorded a shutout. He had 12 saves.
Junior Cale Bricker scored East's first goal in the 48th minute, and that was assisted by Giovanny Landa-Romero.
Jacob Schroeder scored the Black Raiders' second goal in the 76th minute, and Eduardo Ramirez recorded the assist.
The Crusaders had 12 shots on goal to East's eight.