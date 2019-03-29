DENISON, Iowa - Denison-Schleswig scored off a free kick two minutes into the second overtime for the only goal of the night as the Monarchs clipped Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a prep soccer season opener Thursday evening.
Cesar Rodriguez hit the winning shot from 20 yards out on a ball that clipped the crossbar before crossing the goal line. Denison-Schleswig had a 17-9 edge in shots and 10-3 advantage in on goal shots with keeper Efren Magana Magana earning the shutout for the winners. The game was a rematch of a Class 2A substate semifinal won by the Monarchs 2-1 last season.
SB-L is back in action Monday hosting Glenwood.