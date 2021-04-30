PREP SOCCER: North girls shut out Fort Dodge, 10-0

SIOUX CITY — The North High School girls soccer team recorded a shutout Thursday, as it defeated Fort Dodge 10-0.
North senior Brianna Marchand had three goals in the win, and she took three shots on goal.
Gwen Patterson had three assists.
The Stars took 19 shots on goal, and shot 52 percent from the pitch.
The Stars had three girls who played goalie, and Gisel Zamora played the most minutes with 40. She had three saves.
Sydney Rexius had four saves.
Sedrena Phillips played 25 minutes and had two saves.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 1, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 0: Knights junior Mylia Wagenaar scored the match’s lone goal on Thursday. Josie Byl had the assist on the goal.
The Knights had just four shots on goal.
Rylee Visser had five saves for Unity, which moved up to 8-1.
SIOUX CENTER 3, SHELDON/SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 0: The Warriors scored twice in the first half in Thursday’s win.
Lizzie Van Es led the Warriors (6-3) with two goals. She took three shots on goal.
Ava Winterfeld had six saves during the shutout.
The Orabs had eight shots on goal, and Haley Christians took three.
BOYS SOCCER
WEST 2, EAST 1: Abe Ponce and Jamie Perez scored the goals for the Wolverines on Thursday night. Oscar Perez had an assist.
The Wolverines (9-0) had six shots on goal.
Yoseth Valiente-Ixchop scored East’s goal, and he took three total shots. The Black Raiders had that lone shot on goal.
LEWIS CENTRAL 6, BISHOP HEELAN 0: The Titans jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half, prompting their seventh win of the season.
Lewis Central goalie Jonathan Barradas saved four Heelan shots on goal.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 2, UNITY CHRISTIAN 0: Micah Bonestroo had a goal and assist for the Dutchmen on Thursday en route to the team’s sixth win.
Gavin Huss scored the other goal.
Neftali Reyna had seven saves for MOC-Floyd Valley.
Unity goalie Koby Karhoff had six saves.
WEST SIOUX 2, SPIRIT LAKE 1: Sam Meyer and Austin Harms scored for the Indians (4-7) during the win Thursday.
Harms also had the assist to Meyer’s goal.