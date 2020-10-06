PREP SOCCER: Panthers fall 1-0 at state tournament

SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Christian's Ava Schrock arched a shot under the crossbar for the only goal of the match with 26 minutes to go to give Sioux Falls Christian a 1-0 win over Dakota Valley in the first-round of the South Dakota Class 1A girls soccer tournament Tuesday.
The goal ended the Panthers initial state tournament berth for coach Jesse Castillo's team. Sioux Falls Christian had a narrow 5-3 edge in shots on goal.
Ivey Winckler had four saves in net for Dakota Valley, which ends its season with a 5-5-3 record.
