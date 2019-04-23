SIOUX CITY - No. 6 (Class 3A) Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln limited North to one shot on goal and shutout the Stars 3-0 in a Missouri River Conference girls soccer match at Leeds Field Tuesday.
The Lynx (7-2) got a go-ahead goal from Nebraska soccer recruit Darby Thomas in the 12th minute off an assist from Katie Harold. Julia Wagoner added a goal in the 25th minute to give CBAL a 2-0 lead at the half and had the only tally in the second half with a score in the 46th minute.
North entered the match ranked No. 15 in Class 3A with a 5-0 record but were outshot 14-1 in a contest controlled by the hosts. Taylor Lawrence played keeper in the first half for North and stopped six shots while Sedrena Phillips came on in the second half and stopped five.
The Stars are back in action hosting West Thursday.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 5, EAST 2: Drew Marksbury and Ty Shoulders scored two goal apiece to help Sergeant Bluff-Luton surge past East 5-2 in boys soccer action at Rich Vanderloo Field Tuesday afternoon.
The Warriors trailed 2-1 early in the second half after a goal by East's Rodrigo Ochoa in the 42nd minute broke a 1-1 halftime tie. SB-L scored the next four goals getting the equalizer by Shoulders off an assist from Tavian Sanchez in the 50th minute and the go-ahead scored in the 57th minute by Marksbury. David Clausen and Shoulders added unassisted scores in the 59th and 60th minute, respectively, to provide the Warriors plenty of insurance to hold on improve their record to 5-3 on the season.
The game was tied at the half with Genaro Rojas scoring in the 15th minute for the Black Raiders (2-2). Marksbury scored his first of the night off a header pass from Shoulders in the 27 minute to deadlock the match.
East had a 13-9 edge in shots on goal with Matthew Headid stopping 11 shots to get the win in net for SB-L.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 3, HARLAN 0: The Monarchs (5-2, 2-0) took a 1-0 lead with 27:51 left in the first half when Garardo Zaragoza scored his first goal of the season. Wyatt Auen and Cesar Rodriguez both assisted on the goal.
With 35:23 left in the match, Rene Bernal scored his second goal of the season as the Monarchs went on 2-0.
Eli Rangel scored his fourth goal of the season with 27:32 left to put the Monarchs up 3-0. Juan Lopez and Adam Frazier assisted on the goal.
Both teams had nine shots on goal. Efren Magana made five saves for Monarchs and Lopez added four saves.
GIRLS
EAST 2, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 1: Black Raiders senior Allee Downing scored the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute to break a three-game losing streak. Zoe Robinson had the assist on the game-winner.
The first East goal came in the first half came from junior Olivia Barnes in the 34th minute, and the assist came from Sydney Coghlan.
East outshot the Warriors 18-6.
Warriors goalkeeper Jenna Ryan had 12 saves; East's Emma Von Hagel had four saves.
WEST 8, EAST SAC COUNTY 0: West's Gabie Rivera scored six points in the Wolverines' first win of the season Tuesday.
Rivera scored two goals — one in each half — and assisted on a pair of first-half goals.
The Wolverines (1-7) jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead. West's first goal came from Vanessa Hernandez in the 11th minute. It was the first goal West had scored since April 5.
Then, Yuriczi Montes scored in the 17th minute. Rivera scored her first goal about four minutes later with an assist from Montes, and freshman Leybi Rogel closed out the first half with a goal in the 29th minute with an assist from Rivera.
Maria Ortega led off the second half with a goal three minutes in, and Hernandez scored her second goal of the night six minutes later.
Emma Smallcomb and Rivera scored the final two goals for the Wolverines.
Eneyda Vasquez had two saves in the first shutout of the season.
"I liked how the team turned a corner," West assistant coach Gannon Harsma said. "We had a slow start, but I believe the team will turn around with the great talent we have."
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 7, CARROLL 0: Alex Mohr, Ana Villa and Vanessa Gunderson each scored two goals for the Monarchs in the win.
Yesenia Altamirano scored the seventh goal.
The Monarchs (1-3) took 22 shots on goal and held Carroll to seven.
Monarchs goalie Kailey Pick had seven saves.
"We finally have our whole team together and what a difference it made tonight," D-S coach Nick Bradley said. "I was impressed with how well they stuck to the game plan and were able to push the ball up tonight."