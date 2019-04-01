SIOUX CITY -- The East girls soccer team had a shutout in its season-opener against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson as the Black Raiders won 2-0 on Monday.
East scored both of its goals in the first half. In the 26th minute, Allee Downing scored the first goal of the season for East and Sophie Benson assists. Four minutes later, Mishaela Malchow scored to put East up 2-0.
East, which is ranked No. 15 in Class 3A in the first IGHSAU rankings, outshot Thomas Jefferson 18-10 and had 14 shots on goal compared to six for Thomas Jefferson.
Emma Von Hagel made six saves in goal for East to get the shutout. Karagin Ruff had 12 saves for Thomas Jefferson.
East plays at the Council Bluffs tournament, hosted by Abraham Lincoln, on Friday and Saturday. The Black Raiders play Waterloo on Friday and then take on 10th-ranked Urbandale on Saturday.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins shootout
SERGEANT BLUFF -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton saw its shutout against Glenwood ruined in the 75th minute. But the Warrior boys soccer team still picked up their first win of the season when they won the shootout 2-1.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton improved to 1-1 with the victory.
Colin Margellos, the senior caption for Sergeant Bluff-Luton, put the Warriors on the board in the 25th minute for a 2-0 lead.
Glenwood scored in the 75th minute to tie the game and send it to overtime. Neither team scored in either overtime, sending the match to a shootout.
Brady Schaap scored the first shootout goal for SB-L and Carlos Rodriguez made the next one. SB-L gained the advantage when David Clausen made his shot and Matthew Headid made a save on Glenwood's shot. Then Margellos made his attempt for a 4-2 advantage and Glenwood missed its kick to give SB-L the win.
Headid made eight saves in the win. SB-L had 14 shots on goal. Glenwood had nine.
North shuts out Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE, Iowa -- The North boys opened its season in impressive fashion, not only shutting out Fort Dodge for a 3-0 victory, but also holding Fort Dodge without a shot on goal.
Alan Magana scored North's first goal of the season, an unassisted goal in the 23rd minute. Amir Farrah added to North's total in the 44th minute with a goal and then in the 50th minute, Efrem Sadi put the game out of reach with North's third goal of the game.
North had 14 shots with 10 of them on goal. Fort Dodge only had three shots total.
North won the junior varsity match 4-0.
North plays West on Tuesday at Riverside.