SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton held off a surging Sioux Center squad on Tuesday. SB-L is receiving votes in the Class 2A poll and Sioux Center entered the rankings at No. 16 in Class 1A.
The Warriors took a 1-0 lead before the half and then added to the lead with 16 minutes to go in regulation after a header by Ty Shoulders.
Sioux Center scored in those final 16 minutes but couldn't get the equalizer as Sergeant Bluff-Luton claimed the 2-1 victory.
Sioux Center fell to 7-3 overall and the Warriors improved to 8-4. SB-L has won five of its last six matches.
BISHOP HEELAN 4, EAST 0: The Bishop Heelan girls soccer team had four shots on goal and converted on all four in a 4-0 victory over East on Tuesday. Heelan, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, improves to 9-3 on the season and have won 9 of its last 10 matches.
Ashley Aesoph scored her 10th goal of the season in the 18th minute off an assist from Ellie Gengler, her 11th of the season. Then in the 29th minute, Katelyn Stanley went through about three defenders to score her sixth goal of the sason.
With 19 minutes left in the contest, Amber Aesoph scored her second goal of the season on a header. Brooklin Froehlich had the assist.
With 11 minutes left, Katie Cooke scored and Gengler had her 12th assist of the season in the 4-0 win
Mary Kate Fitzsimmons made five saves in the win.
NORTH 3, EAST 2: The North boys soccer team fell behind 2-1 in the second half but scored two goals in a minute span to take down East 3-2 on Tuesday. North improves to 7-7 on the season.
North took an early lead when Hamza Deko scored in the third minute off an assist from Alan Magana. East got the equalizer three minutes later when East's Emmanuel Coronado scored off an assist by Eduardo Ramirez.
The match was tied at 1-1 going into halftime and then in the 53rd minute, East went up 2-1 after a goal by Sergio Ruiz Lemus.
It didn't take long for North to respond as Mario Enrique scored in the 58th minute off an assist by Jovani Gomez.
Then a minute later, Efrem Sadi scored the game-winning goals with Enriquez assisting.
Anthony Tran had two saves for North, which won the junior varsity match 2-1.
North plays at 7 p.m. on Thursday at home against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson for a Senior Night game.
NORTH 1, WEST 0: With 23 seconds left, Brianna Marchand took a shot from about 60 yards out and it found its way into the goal for a 1-0 victory over West on Tuesday.
North improved to 8-4 with the victory.
"We possessed most of the game and I am proud of the way the girls handled it," North coach Jesse Castillo said. "They bounced back well. It was the most complete game we've played."
North had nine shot with five on goal. West only had one shot on goal and it was saved by Sedrena Phillips.
The North junior varsity won its match 1-0 and plays East at Leeds on Friday.
LEWIS CENTRAL 1, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 0: Lewis Central scored an upset over Denison-Schleswig on Monday with a 1-0 victory. Lewis Central was receiving votes in Class 2A and the Monarchs were ranked No. 12.
Lewis Central's Luis Espino scored the only goal of the game, his 11th of the season, with 6:30 remaining before halftime. The Monarchs couldn't find the equalizer in the game.
Lewis Central had 10 shots on goal, Denison-Schleswig had six. Efren Magana had six saves for the Monarchs.
The Monarchs fall to 8-4 on the season and 3-1 in the Hawkeye 10 conference.