SIOUX CITY -- Spencer jumped out to a 3-1 lead against the Bishop Heelan boys soccer team team. The Crusaders scored a goal in the second half, but couldn't get the equalizer as Spencer won 3-2.
Heelan did grab an early lead after a goal by Jose Adame in the 11th minute. Nathan Karnes had the assist on the goal.
Spencer tied the game in the 16th minute with an unassisted goal by Kenny Rasch. Then the Tigers took the lead eight minutes later on a goal by Derek Huss. Owen King had the assist.
Spencer added one more goal before the half as Luis Discua scored in the 32nd minute. Drew Horst had the assist.
Heelan made it a one goal game in the 44th minute after a goal by Nahom Demisse. Karnes had his second assist of the game.
Colton Taylor made three saves in the first half for Heelan and Deontre Walker had four saves in the second half.
Spencer outshot Heelan 10-8.
Denison-Schleswig girls lose
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- The Denison-Schleswig girls soccer team lost to Lewis Central 10-0 on Tuesday. The Monarchs were held without a shot in the loss.
Kailey Pick made 11 saves in the loss as the Monarchs are 0-1 on the season.