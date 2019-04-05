TREYNOR, Iowa -- The West girls soccer team scored first but a couple of goals by Alyssa Kellar gave Treynor the 2-1 win on Friday.
West is 1-1 on the season. It's the second 2-1 win of the season for Treynor and Kellar has three of the team's four goals.
West scored 15 minutes into the game. Emma Smallcomb, a freshman, scored her second goal this week. She was assisted by freshman Gabby Wagner. That put West up 1-0.
Treynor evened the scored at 1-1 in the 24th minute by Kellar. Treynor then scored the game-winner 15 minutes in the second half by No. 12.
West had 14 shots and Treynor had 25 shots. West freshman keeper Eneyda Vazquez had 10 saves.
West is 1-1 on the season and plays at the Council Bluffs tournament at 8:30 a.m. against Tri-Center on Saturday.
Denison-Schleswig beats St. Albert
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Denison-Schleswig improved to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference with a dominating 4-0 victory on Thursday.
Rene Bernal gave the Monarchs the lead with his first varsity goal with 28:05 remaining in the first half on a shot from 25 yards out. Cesar Rodriguez had his first assist of the season.
Rodriguez got his second of the season with 34;15 left in the game. Bernal assisted on the goal, which was from 15 yards out.
Rodriguez scored his second goal of the game with 23:41 remaining on a direct kick from 25 yards out.
Ferny Garcia scored his first goal of the season with 4:53 remaining. Rodriguez had his second assist of the game and Wyatt Auen also had an assist.
The Monarchs had 19 shots compared to five for St. Albert's five. St. Albert only had two shots on goal. Efren Magana had two saves.