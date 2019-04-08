SERGEANT BLUFF — Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School sophomore Ty Shoulders scored two of the Warriors' goals on Monday in a 4-0 win against Unity Christian.
Shoulders scored his first goal in the 28th minute, and it was assisted by Cesar Ponce. The second and final goal of the first half was assisted by David Clausen.
Warriors senior Tavian Sanchez scored a goal in the 41st minute, and Shoulders recorded an assist on that play.
The final SB-L (2-2) goal was on a penalty kick made by senior Colin Margellos.
Warriors goalkeeper Matthew Headid had five saves in the shutout.
East girls defeat Unity
SIOUX CITY -- East scored a goal early in the game and it was all the 15th-ranked Black Raiders needed as they improved to 3-2 on the season with a 1-0 win over Unity Christian on Monday.
In the 14th minute, Olivia Barnes scored East's game-winning goal. She was assisted by Lynsey Wilson
East held Unity to only six shots in the match and four were on goal. Emma Von Hagel made all four saves for East.
East took 28 shots in the match and 17 were on goal. Unity's Kaelin Alons made 16 saves.