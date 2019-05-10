SERGEANT BLUFF - David Clausen and Ty Shoulders scored goals and keeper Matthew Headid shut out West Sioux in a 2-0 non-conference boys soccer match played at the Sergeant Bluff Rec Complex Friday.
Clausen got the Warriors on the scoreboard midway through the first half on an unassisted effort and Ty Shoulders added another goal later in the half to give SB-L a 2-0 lead. Neither team scored in the second half despite both teams having several scoring chances. Shoulders' goal was his 13th this season.
Headid stopped 10 shots in goal to earn his fourth shut out of the season. West Sioux fell to 4-7.
The Warriors close out their regular season hosting Missouri Valley Tuesday.
WEST 2, BISHOP HEELAN 1: The Wolverines got a goal from Migual Gonzalez off the overtime kick off and went on to clip the Crusaders at Memorial Field Friday evening in Missouri River Conference boys soccer action.
Alex Perez got the assist on the winner, giving Gonzalez a perfect pass to decide the closely fought contest and give the Wolverines and 8-5 record.
Heelan took a 1-0 lead in the first half on Marcos Azpeitia's goal in the 34th minute that gave the Crusaders a 1-0 lead at the intermission. The Wolverines got the eqaulizer with 22 minutes left in regulation on a header with Eduardo Garcia getting the assists.
West had a 10-6 edge in shots on goal with keeper Cesar Vasquez stopping five shots for the Wolverines and Jackson Van Holland three for Heelan
West is back in action Tuesday at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln while plays at East Monday. The Wolverines also won the junior varsity match 2-0.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 4, CRESTON 1: The Denison-Schleswig boys grabbed a 3-0 halftime lead against Creston on Thursday and went on to win 4-1. The Monarchs improved to 9-4 on the season and 4-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Eli Rangel scored the Monarchs first goal, his 10th of the season, just 1:07 in the match. Cesar Rodriguez had his seventh assist.
Then with 27:43 left in the first half, Rodriguez scored his eighth goal of the season. Wyatt Auen had the assist.
The Monarchs third goal of the half game with 22:28 left in the half when Osvaldo Reyes-Cabrera scored his first goal of the season. Rodriguez had his second assists of the match.
With 31:30 left, Creston scored on a free kick from about 20 yards out.
The Monarchs capped the scoring with 23:26 remaining when Rodriguez scored for the ninth time this season. Rangel had the assist.
The Monarchs had 13 shots on goal compared to six for Creston. Juan Lopez had three saves for Denison-Schelswig.