SIOUX CITY - Riley McHugh-Hoskins scored her second goal of the night in overtime to lift Sergeant Bluff-Luton past West 2-1 in a Missouri River Conference girls soccer match at the Riverside Field pitch Thursday evening.
McHugh-Hoskins scored eight minutes into the extra session to give the Warriors their fifth consecutive win. McHugh-Hoskins got her other goal just before the intermission to give SB-L a 1-0 lead at the half.
The Wolverines (4-12) got the equalizer in the 47th minute on a penalty kick by Emma Smallcomb. SB-L had a narrow 17-14 edge in shots and keeper Eneyda Vazquez made a dozen saves for West.
Boys
NORTH 3, BISHOP HEELAN 1: Saymon Hagos registered a hat trick to lead the Stars to a win over the Crusaders in a boys soccer match played at the Memorial Field pitch Thursday evening.
Hagos scored the only goal of the first half off a pass from Alan Magana in the 18th minute to give North the lead until midway through the second half when Heelan's Omar DeLosSantos got the equalizer on a penalty kick. The Stars took the lad back in the 68th minute when Hagos converted Magana's corner kick and got an insurance score in the 72nd minute off an assist from Christian Lavariega.
North (9-9) had a 17-6 edge in shots on goal with keeper Anthony Tran stopping three shots in net to get the win. The Stars open Class 3A substate tournament action Monday hosting East while Heelan hosts Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan in a Class 2A opener the same night.