SERGEANT BLUFF - Tavian Sanchez scored two goals and had an assist to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton past MOC-Floyd Valley 6-0 in a non-conference boys soccer match in Sergeant Bluff Tuesday evening.
The Warriors scored three times in each half, getting a go-ahead goal by Colin Margellos off Ty Shoulders' corner kick in the seventh minute. An own goal in the 21st minutes made the score 2-0 and a David Clausen score off another Shoulders assists made the SB-L lead three goals in the 31st minute.
Shoulders scored off an assist from Sanchez in the 49th minute while Sanchez got his goals in the 52nd and 62nd minute to wrap up the scoring for SB-L (3-2).
Matthew Headid earned the shut out with four saves for the Warriors, who had a 16-4 edge in shots.
C.B. ABE LINCOLN 4, NORTH 3: North sophomore Alan Magana scored a goal and had an assist in the Stars' first loss of the season in Sioux City.
Magana's goal came in the 10th minute, and the assist was from Mario Enriquez.
The other two goals from North on Tuesday came from Dicson Barriento in the 28th minute and Saymon Hagos on a penalty kick in the 64th minute.
The Stars (2-1) attempted 18 shots, and nine of them were on goal.
North senior goalkeeper Antony Tran had seven saves.
HEELAN 2, EAST 0: Ashlyn Peck and Grace Mahoney scored goals in the first half and the Crusaders went on to blank the Black Raiders girls in a Missouri River Conference girls soccer match at Memorial Stadium Tuesday.
Ashlyn Peck scored in the 11th minute off an assist from Ellie Gengler and Mahaney scored in the 21st on an unassisted effort. Heelan leveled its record at 2-2 while East dropped to 3-3.