PREP SOCCER: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Brady Schaap scores hat trick in win over Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY — Brady Schaap scored three goals Tuesday for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys soccer team in a 9-0 win over Bishop Heelan.
Schaap was 3-for-3 in shots on goal, while his team had nine shots on goal.
David Clausen, Carter Eldridge and Blaise Schmidt each scored twice.
Mikey Selig had three saves during 50 minutes of play.
NORTH 6, EAST 2: The six goals from the Stars came from different people, including seniors Anthony Maeda and Gadisa Bezuneh.
The Stars had 10 shots on goal.
Josue Mendoza and Jacob Schroeder scored the goals for the Black Raiders. The Black Raiders had just those two shots on goal.
SPENCER 3, STORM LAKE 2: The Tigers scored all three of their goals in the first half, and handed the Tornadoes their first loss of the season.
The Tigers broke a 12-game losing streak on Storm Lake.
WEST SIOUX 2, EAST SAC 1: Jason Topete and Junior Topete scored the goals for the Falcons, who won their third game of the season.
Ernesto Flores had five saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
EAST 4, NORTH 0: East moved to 5-2 on the seaosn while the Stars lost their third game of the season.
BISHOP HEELAN 6, STORM LAKE 0: The Crusaders won their fourth game of the season, as their defense held SB-L to one shot on goal.
Jenna Ryan had 16 saves for the Warriors.
SPENCER 11, STORM LAKE 0: Kirsten Small added five goals to her season total on Tuesday.
She also had three assists.
Mia Fank scored twice for Spencer.
The Tigers took 19 shots on goal; Storm Lake had 0.
MONDAY'S TENNIS
EAST 5, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 4: East swept the doubles matches on Monday en route to the dual win.
Ivy Mehlhaff and Licy Mehlhaff won in the first doubles flight over Sophia Guntren and Madison Wilcoxon of SB-L, 8-4. Ainsley Hays and Faith Tenhulzen paired up to beat Chloe Goldsmith and Peyton Pruehs, 8-6. Then, in the No. 3 doubles, East's Jennifer Hererra/Gracie Bruening defeated SB-L's Olivia Wegner/Olivia Delarosa, 8-5.
The four Warriors who won in singles were Guntren, Wilcoxon, Wegner and Delarosa.
CB ST. ALBERT 5, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 4: Kiana Schultz, Evelyn Lopez and Abby Gehlsen won in singles matches on Monday. Then, Lopez and Gehlson won in the doubles flight, as they won 9-8 with an 8-6 tiebreaker.
SPIRIT LAKE 7, CHEROKEE 2: Catherine Straus and Elli Hanson led the Indians with singles wins on Monday. The Indians also took two doubles matches out of three.