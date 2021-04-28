PREP SOCCER: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Brady Schaap scores hat trick in win over Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY — Brady Schaap scored three goals Tuesday for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys soccer team in a 9-0 win over Bishop Heelan.

Schaap was 3-for-3 in shots on goal, while his team had nine shots on goal.

David Clausen, Carter Eldridge and Blaise Schmidt each scored twice.

Mikey Selig had three saves during 50 minutes of play.

NORTH 6, EAST 2: The six goals from the Stars came from different people, including seniors Anthony Maeda and Gadisa Bezuneh.

The Stars had 10 shots on goal.

Josue Mendoza and Jacob Schroeder scored the goals for the Black Raiders. The Black Raiders had just those two shots on goal.

SPENCER 3, STORM LAKE 2: The Tigers scored all three of their goals in the first half, and handed the Tornadoes their first loss of the season.

The Tigers broke a 12-game losing streak on Storm Lake.

WEST SIOUX 2, EAST SAC 1: Jason Topete and Junior Topete scored the goals for the Falcons, who won their third game of the season.

Ernesto Flores had five saves.