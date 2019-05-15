SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- North High School senior Christian Lavariega scored four of the five Stars’ five goals in a 5-2 win Tuesday over Sioux Center in nonconference play.
Lavariega scored twice in the first half, then his other two goals came within minutes of each other.
One of the goals came on a penalty kick. Lavariega took seven shots.
Alan Magana had two assists and Mario Enriquez had an assist.
Saymon Hagos scored the other Stars (8-9) goal in the 25th minute, and Lavariega had the assist.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 9, MISSOURI VALLEY 0: By the time halftime rolled around, the Warriors had a 7-0 lead.
Ty Shoulders recorded a hat trick, and Tavian Sanchez chipped in with two goals.
Cesar Ponce and Colin Margellos both scored three points off a goal and an assist.
The lopsided score allowed some of the younger Warriors to get some playing time. Dominique Hollowell and freshman Tyler Schenkelberg scored the final two goals on the night.