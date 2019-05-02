SIOUX CITY -- The North boys soccer team scored two goals in the first half and held off East's comeback attempt to earn a 2-1 win on Thursday. North improved to 5-7 with the victory. East fell to 2-6.
North scored its first goal in the 20th minute when Saymon Hagos scored an unassisted goal. Then the Stars went up 2-0 in the 30th minute when Jovani Gomez scored with Christian Lavariega assisting.
East cut North's lead to 2-1 in the 70th minute after a penalty kick by Eduardo Ramirez but North held on for the victory.
North had 14 shots with five on goal. East had nine shots with four on goal. Anthony Tran made four saves for North.
North plays West on Friday with the junior varsity at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity going at 7:00 at Leeds.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 4, C.B. THOMAS JEFFERSON 3: Sergeant Bluff-Luton found itself in a 3-1 hole in the second half but scored three unanswered goals to defeat Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Thursday.
SB-L improves to 7-4 on the season.
SB-L struck first in the fifth minute when Ty Shoulders scored on an assist by David Clausen.
Thomas Jefferson scored on the 36th minute to tie the match and then added two goals in the 52nd and 54th minutes to go up 3-1.
Two minutes later, Blaise Schmidt got the Warriors attack going with a goal. Brady Schaap had the assist.
The Warriors tied the match in the 63rd minute on a goal by Tavian Sanchez. Shoulders had the assist.
SB-L went ahead in the 70th minute after a goal by Colin Margellos. Clausen had the assist.
The Warriors held on for the win as Matthew Headid had five saves. SB-L had 13 shots on goal.
BISHOP HEELAN 4, SHELDON 3: Heelan came back from a 3-1 deficit and scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to claim a 4-3 win over Sheldon on Thursday. Heelan improved to 6-6 on the season.
Sheldon struck first with a goal by Mauro Dominguez in the third minute.
Ethan Reekers put Sheldon ahead 2-0 in the 41st minute with a goal. Then Heelan got on the board in the 47th minute with a goal by Danny Heller. Jesus Pena had the assist.
Froilan Munoz scored in the 57th minute to put Sheldon up 3-1.
Heelan started its comeback in the 58th minute after a goal by Nathan Karnes. Marcos Azpeitia had an assist.
In the 75th minute, Pena scored on a penalty kick for the equalizer and Angel Cortez scored the game-winning goal in the 76th minute. Pena had the assist.
Heelan had 12 shots on goal, Sheldon had six.