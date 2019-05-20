SIOUX CITY -- West advanced to the substate semifinals in Class 3A with a 3-0 win over Fort Dodge on Monday.
West struck early as the Alex Perez scored an unassisted goal in the sixth minute. With 29 minutes left in the first half, Perez scored again for a 2-0 lead off an assist by Danny Perez. Then with 15 minutes left in the first half, Alex Perez found Miguel Gonzalez, who scored to put West up 3-0.
Cesar Vasquez made five saves in goal for West for the shutout. West had 15 shots on goal.
West improves to 9-6 and plays at Des Moines Hoover in a substate semifinal on Wednesday.
EAST 4, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 0: East High School senior Allee Downing scored two goals Monday in a 4-0 win for the Black Raiders against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Downing scored a goal in each half. Her first one was in the 25th minute, and it was assisted by Lynsey Wilson.
Downing's second goal came in the 65th minute, and Olivia Barnes earned the assist.
The other two East (8-8) goals were from Sophie Benson in the seventh minute and Mishaela Malchow in the 38th minute.
East goalie Emma Von Hagel recorded 4 saves, SB-L's Jenna Ryan had six. The Black Raiders peppered the Warriors 18-6 in shots on goal.
BISHOP HEELAN BOYS 2, SHELDON/SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 0: Bishop Heelan advanced in its Class 2A substate opening round game with a 2-0 win over Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan on Monday.
Nathan Karns got the Crusaders on the board in the 21st minute on a goal by Nathan Karnes. Jesus Pena had the assist.
Seven minute later, Heelan got its second goal of the game from Marcos Azpeitia. Jose Adame had the assist.
Heelan held Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan to only two shots on goal. Heelan had 12 shots on goal and seven corner kicks.
Colton Taylor and Jackson Van Holland each played 40 minutes in net for Heelan.
Heelan improved to 7-10 overall and plays Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in a substate semifinal game.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG GIRLS 7, ATLANTIC 5: The Denison-Schleswig girls won a back and fourth game against Atlantic on Monday, claiming a 7-5 victory.
Alex Mohr had 12 shots or the Monarchs and seven were on goal as she finished with four goals. Vanessa Gunderson had 15 shots and nine were on goal as she finished with two goals. Bailey Gibbons had one goal and three assists.
Kailey Pick made eight saves.
The Monarchs out shot Atlantic 38 to 16 and had 24 shots on goal to 13 for Atlantic.