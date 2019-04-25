SIOUX CITY - Vanessa Hernandez had a hat trick to lead West to a 7-0 non-conference girls soccer win over Missouri Valley in a match played at Riverside Field Friday.
Emma Smallcomb and Gabie Rivera also scored twice for the Wolverines, who controlled the flow of the match with a 30-3 edge in shots on goal. West keeper Eneya Vasquez stopped all three shots she faced to earn the shut out.
West (2-8) plays at Spencer Saturday.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 3, CRESTON 2: Denison-Schleswig picked up its first Hawkeye 10 Conference win with a 3-2 victory over Creston on Friday.
Alex Mohr scores all three goals for the Monarchs, the last one coming at the 54:45 mark to give them a lead they wouldn't give up.
The Monarchs improved to 3-3 on the season.
Boys
HEELAN 2, SPENCER 1: Marcos Azpeitia scored a goal with seven minutes left in regulation to give the Crusaders a win in the North boys soccer tournament played at Leeds Field Friday.
Jesus Pena had an assist on the winning goal for Heelan, which improved to 3-6. Pena also had the first goal of the match, giving the Crusaders a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute on an unassisted effort. Kenny Rasch got the equalizer in the 20th minute for Spencer (5-3). Heelan had a 9-5 edge in shots on goal with keeper Max Venne converting four saves for the win in goal.
The Crusaders take on Storm Lake at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in further tournament action.
Thursday
NORTH 2, WEST 1: The No. 15 Stars (Class 3A) won a shootout 4-3 to win a thriller over the Wolverines in a Missouri River Conference girls soccer match played at Leeds Field Thursday.
The teams played through regulation and overtime tied 1-1 with Mia Norton giving North a 1-0 lead in the 63rd minute and Emma Smallcomb giving West the equalizer in the 78th minute. The Stars improved to 6-1 while West dropped to 1-8.
C.B. ABRAHAM LINCOLN 3, BISHOP HEELAN 1: The Bishop Heelan High School girls soccer team lost 3-1 Thursday to Council Bluffs Lincoln.
Katelyn Stanley scored the Crusaders' lone goal. Ellie Gengler had the assist.
Julia Wagoner scored a hat trick for the Lynx. Lincoln broke Heelan's five-game winning streak.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 6, UNDERWOOD 1: The Denison-Schleswig girls picked up its second win of the season, defeated Underwood 6-1 on Thursday.
Vanessa Gunderson scored the Monarchs (2-3) first goal 31 seconds in the game. Alex Mohr then scored at the 17:49 mark and finished with five goals and one assists in the match. Gunderson and Bailey Gibbons each had an assist.
The Monarchs had 12 shots on goal. Underwood had nine shots on goal. Kailey Pick had eight saves for the Monarchs.