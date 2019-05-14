SIOUX CITY -- The West girls soccer scored in the 22nd minute and went on to upset Unity Christian, which is ranked No. 14 in Class 1A, 1-0 on Tuesday.
West scored in the 22nd minute on freshman Emma Smallcomb's goal. Sophomore Gabie Rivera had the assist.
West held an 11 to 10 shot advantage over Unity Christian, including nine shots on goal to seven.
Freshman Eneyda Vazquez earned the shutout with seven saves for West.
"It was a very physical game and I was very impressed with how West stuck to their gameplan after being so physically exhausted from facing Heelan (Monday)," West coach Molly Miller said. "They finished well to get the win."
West improves to 4-11 and the win snapped a three-match losing streak for the Wolverines, who host Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
NORTH GIRLS 3, SIOUX CENTER 0: After a scoreless first half, the North girls scored two goals in a two-minute span early in the second half to give the Stars the advantage. North went on to beat Sioux Center 3-0 on Tuesday.
Hailee Enoch scored North's first goal in the 46th minute for the 1-0 lead and then Ana Deluna scored two minutes later for the 2-0 advantage. Gwen Patterson had the assist.
North added to the lead in the 58th minute on Mia Norton's unassisted goal.
North had 17 shots on goal and didn't allow Sioux Center to have a shot on goal.
North improves to 9-5 on the season and are at Treynor on Thursday.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG BOYS 3, GLENWOOD 1: With the score tied at 1-1 with 30 minutes left in regulation, the No. 12-ranked Denison-Schleswig boys soccer team scored two goals to pull away for a 3-1 victory on Monday.
The Monarchs finish the regular season with an 11-4 record and are 5-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Jack Vazquez put the Monarchs up 1-0 with 12 minutes left in the first half with his second goal of the season. Wyatt Auen had the assist.
The score was 1-0 going into halftime and Glenwood tied the match with 30 minutes remaining on the game.
With 24 minutes left, Bryan Ortiz scored his first goal of the season and his penalty kick put the Monarchs back up 2-1.
The Monarchs put the game away with 14 minutes left when Cesar Rodriguez scored his 10th goal of the season. Oscar Morales-Garcia had the assist.
The Monarchs outshot Glenwood 23 to 18 and had 11 shots on goal to Glenwood's nine. Efren Magana had seven saves for the Monarchs.