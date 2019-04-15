SIOUX CITY -- The North girls soccer team had two different players with hat tricks as the North Stars stayed undefeated with a 7-0 win over Fort Dodge on Monday.
Mia Norton finished with one more goal than she needed for the hat trick, finishing with four goals, and Brianna Marchand scored three goals for the North Stars, who improved to 4-0 on the season.
North travels to East on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. match.
Norton's first goal game in the third minute of the game. Then she scored in the 10th minute and the 18th minute to put the North Stars up 3-0 at halftime. All of Norton's three goals in the first half were unassisted.
Norton added her fourth goal in the 50th minute on a penalty kick.
Brianna Marchand scored her first goal of the game in the 65th minute with Ana Deluna assisting. Marchand scored an unassisted goal in the 72nd minute and three minutes later, Deluna assisted on Marchand's third goal of the game.
North finished with 14 shots on goal compared to one for Fort Dodge. Taylor Lawrence had the save for North.
North had eight corner kicks in the match and Fort Dodge didn't have a single one.