SIOUX CITY — Alex Perez scored his second goal of the match off a header with under two minutes to go in the match to give West a 2-1 win over East in a Missouri River Conference boys soccer match at Rich Vanderloo Field Thursday.
Perez converted a pass by Oscar Perez for the game winner and the Wolverines were able to run off the remaining time to improve to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the MRAC. Perez also scored off a penalty kick in the 16th minute to give West a 1-0 lead but the Black Raiders were able to get the equalizer from Tyson Helseth, who was seeing his initial varsity action for East.
West has a 9-7 edge in shots on goal with keeper Cesar Vasquez stopping seven shots for the Wolverines. The Black Raiders dropped to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the MRAC.