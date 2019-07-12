GEHLEN CATHOLIC 9, AKRON-WESTFIELD 5: The Jays used a four-run first inning to get off to a fast start and went on advance to the Class 1A regional final with a win in a regional tournament softball game played in Akron Friday.
No. 5 ranked Westerners saw their War Eagle Conference rivals bat around in the first inning and couldn't come back against Gehlen pitcher Rylee Schnepf.
The Jays were able get a big line out double play to work out of trouble in the third inning and fought off a late rally that saw the Westerners scored four runs in the seventh inning.
Schnepf recorded six strike outs and worked around nine hits to earn the win.
The loss ends a run of 16 straight regional final appearances by Akron-Westfield, which has gone to the state tournament 14 times in that span.
Anna Britt had a two-run single in the top of the seventh inning to highlight a four-run surge that put the Jays up 9-1.
Chloe Colt was 3-for-3 to lead the Westerners, who ended their season with a 21-13 record.
Gehlen (20-9) will travel to take on Westwood in the regional final Monday.
SPIRIT LAKE 6, BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 2: The Indians scored four times in the fourth inning to break from a 1-1 tie and went on to eliminate the Nighthawks in a Class 3A regional softball tournament semifinal played in Spirit Lake Friday.
Carlie Jo Ahrenstorff had an RBI single to give Spirit Lake the lead 2-1 in the fourth frame. Karli Olsen and Stella Donkersloot both added a run-scoring single to make the Indians lead 4-1 and Payton Ahrenstorff's sacrifice fly drove in the fourth run of the inning.
Irish Knutson was the winning pitcher for the Indians (22-6), giving up six hits and three walks while fanning three.
Taylor Richter had three hits and Brianna Kleinwolterink drove in both runs for Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, which ends its campaign with a 22-9 record.
Spirit Lake will next host Algona in the regional final Monday. The Bulldogs surprised No. 3 Humboldt 4-2 in another 3A regional semifinal and will take a 16-10 mark into the game.
WEST MONONA 14, AHSTW 5: The No. 5 Spartans got three hits apiece from Lexi Lander and Kylie Henschen to highlight a 17-hit attack as they rolled to a win in a Class 2A regional semifinal played in Onawa Friday.
Lander had a home run and drove in two runs while Hentgen and Mallory McCall also drove in a pair of runs and Megan Bonham had three RBI.
Lander was the winning pitcher, giving up seven hits and two walks while striking out five.
West Monona (20-5) will take on No. 13 Mount Ayr (24-2) in the regional final in Onawa Monday.
Late Thursday
LE MARS 7, STORM LAKE 1: Le Mars jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, then tacked on a pair of runs in the third inning and four in the fourth while dispatching Storm Lake, 7-1, in a Class 3A Softball Regional fray at Storm Lake High School on Thursday evening.
Junior Kady Leusink drew a lead-off walk to start the game. After moving to second base on a sacrifice bunt, she moved to third on a ground ball and then came home on a wild pitch for a lead the visitors would not relinquish.
Senior Brook Berkenpas smashed an RBI triple in the third to chase home Emily Carlson. Berkenpas scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0, Le Mars.
Le Mars sent nine hitters to the plate in the seventh inning, getting four hits and benefiting from a Storm Lake error in the frame in putting the game virtually out of reach.
Berkenpas scattered six Storm Lake hits in earning the victory, which pushed her record to 21-10. She fanned eight while walking two. Her 2-hit effort at the plate was equaled by teammate Payton Marienau.
The Tornadoes’ lone tally came in the sixth when senior Rachel Bozonie’s sacrifice fly scored classmate Rowan Kolpin, who had tripled.
Storm Lake ended the season with a 15-19 mark, while Le Mars advanced with a 21-12 ledger.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 10, SPENCER 0: Denison-Schleswig scored eight runs combined in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pull away for a 10-0 Class 4A region win over Spencer.
Sarah Heilesen was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored and Alex Morh was 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Raegan Andersen scored a run and had two RBIs and Kayla Rauch went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Payton Goslar had two RBIs and Tatum Fink had two runs scored. Kailey Pick was 2-for-3 with two runs.
Heilesen went six innings and gave up only three hits, walked two and struck out 12.
The Monarchs improved to 24-13 and travel to Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Saturday in a region quarterfinal.
Spencer ends the season with a 13-13 record.