Prep softball: Guardian Angels Catholic beats South Sioux City, 15-5

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The South Sioux City High School softball team lost a non-conference softball game 15-5 on Tuesday night to Guardian Angels Central Catholic in five innings.

The Blue Jays scored seven runs in the second inning to put the game away early.

The Cardinals scored four of their five runs, meanwhile, in the fourth inning. Alexa Munhofen and Zoie Schumacher each had a two-run hit. Munhofen had a double while Schumacher's hit was a single.

South Sioux had four total hits, three singles and Munhofen's double. Jada Kempers and Aridiana Zamora had the other two Cardinals hits.

Kempers scored two runs in the loss.

Guardian Angels senior Erin Franzluebbers got the win. She went two innings, allowing one run on no hits.

Ella Meyers took the loss for South Sioux. She allowed 10 runs on nine hits in two innings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0