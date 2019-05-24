SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan High School senior Riley Plantenberg threw a three-hitter on Saturday in a 6-1 win over Sioux Center at the Heelan softball tournament at Riverside Park.
Plantenberg also held the Warriors to three hits.
The Crusaders (2-1) scored five of their six runs in the fifth inning.
Kiana Fjeldheim had two doubles, and she drove in two runs.
Kyla Michalak hit a two-run double in the fifth inning.
Later in the afternoon, Fort Dodge defeated Heelan 10-0. In that game, Dodgers pitcher Jalen Adams had 15 strikeouts and held the Crusaders to two hits.
EAST 3, SPIRIT LAKE 2: Black Raiders junior Abby Alter drove in two runs in the win at the Heelan tournament.
Evie Larson and Madi Van Dyke both doubled. Chasity Johnson struck out eight hitters and three walks.
Jordyn Hamm had a double for the Indians.
FORT DODGE 10, EAST 1: Larson had an RBI single in the loss.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 8, LAWTON-BRONSON 0: SB-L's Kenzey Foley struck out five and held the Eagles to four hits.
Madelyn Mogensen had two hits, including a triple in the second inning. Chloe Black also scored a trio of runs.
SB-L 9, LE MARS 6: Foley also received the win, but this time she came in relief.
Foley held Le Mars to one run, as the SB-L (3-1) pitcher retired the final seven batters. She held the Bulldogs to one hit and one run.
Emma Christensen drove in three runs, and had a double and a triple.
CHEROKEE 9, RIVER VALLEY 6: Cherokee scored five runs in the fifth inning.
Payton Slaughter had a four-hit game; she had three singles and a double for the Braves, which ends the weekend with a 3-1 record.
Grace Anderson tripled and had two RBI. Camille Zwiefel drove in two runs with a single in the fifth.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 10, E-LC 1: Sally Gallagher tallied five RBI in the win, and the Wildcats senior also had a double.
Lindsey Graff had a three-hit day, too.
MVAOCOU 10, HINTON 5: The Rams scored 10 third-inning runs in the win.
Hinton's Alyssa Fischer was 4-for-4 with a double, triple, and an RBI.
HINTON 10, LOGAN-MAGNOLIA 4: Hinton's Peyton George was 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and a run scored.
late Friday
WOODBURY CENTRAL 12, MVAOCOU 6: The Wildcats rallied with nine runs in the sixth inning to overcome a three-run deficit and down the Rams in a Western Valley Conference game played in Moville Friday.
Sammy Bates had a two-run single in the rally and had three hits and drovei n three runs for the game. Olivia Heissel also had two hits and drove in a pair for Woodbury Central (2-1). Breegan Mammen pitched 2 2/3 inning of scoreless relief to get the pitching win.
WEST MONONA 9, RIDGE VIEW 0: Lexi Lander pitched a two-hit shut out and fanned 13 batters as she led the Spartans to a Western Valley Conference win in a game played in Onawa Friday.
Kylie Henschen had two of West Monona's five hits on the game with a double and single. The Spartans are 3-0 while Ridge View falls to 2-1.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 11, WEST 5: The Wolfpack scored 10 runs in the first innng and went on to log a non-conference win over the Wolverines in a game played in Hull Friday.
West (0-2) got three hits from Tayden Fairbanks and two more from Payton Monroe and Madison Ford. West returns to action Tuesday when it hosts East.
HEELAN 2, E-LC 0: Riley Plantenberg threw a one-hit shutout, and she struck out eight.