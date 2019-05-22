HINTON 11, WHITING 0: Hinton won its season opener and Jaydn Case threw a no-hitter in the 11-0 five-inning victory over Whiting on Wednesday.
Case walked only one batter and struck out eight.
Aspen Coffee was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Kayana Kunkel scored three times and drove in a run. Shelbie Young was 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs and Peyton George was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs. Case drove in a run and Sydney George scored a run and had an RBI. Bella Bader scored a run.
WESTWOOD 10, LAWTON-BRONSON 3: Westwood opened its season with a 10-3 win over Lawton-Bronson on Wednesday.
Katelyn Martian went all seven innings in the win for Westwood, striking out 12 batters.
Andee Martin and Kalie Stanfield each hit a double for the Rebels.
Lawton-Bronson fell to 1-1 on the season. Rylee Wagner hit a solo home run and Bella Johnson hit a triple. Cali Arens went seven innings in the loss.
Late Wednesday
WOODBURY CENTRAL 10, RIVER VALLEY 6: Woodbury Central had a big fifth inning to pick up its first win of the season, 10-6 over River Valley on Wednesday.
With the game tied at 5-5, Woodbury Central scored five runs to break the tie. Lindsie Graff had the big hit in the inning, a three-run double.
Tori Bates had three hits and a double and Sally Gallagher had two hits and a double. Sydney Fickbohm went all seven innings in the win.
For River Valley, Daisy Olais had three hits with a double and an RBI and Taylor Knaack had two hits and an RBI.
CHEROKEE 14, WEST 3: Cherokee had 18 total hits in a 14-3 over West on Wednesday.
Teagan Slaughter was the winning pitcher for the Braves, going all six innings, giving up three hits and striking out four.
Payton Slaughter was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and Alexus Jones was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Maya Augustine, Madison Ford and Payton Monroe all had a hit for West.