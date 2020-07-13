PREP SOFTBALL: Lewis Central defeats Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Lewis Central High School softball team defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Monday, 6-1.
The Warriors were held to two hits by Titans pitcher Megan Gittins. The two SB-L hits came from Chloe Black and Elise Evans-Murphy.
Gittins walked two and struck out two.
The lone run for SB-L came in the third inning, as Addy Mosier scored on a Titans error.
Abby Lewis got the loss for the Warriors. In the seven innings, Lewis allowed six runs on seven hits. She walked four. Lewis had three strikeouts.
Lewis Central's Haley Bach was 3-for-4 with a triple.
WESTWOOD 12, WHITING 0 (3 inn.): The Rebels got a two-hit shutout from pitcher Holly Holtz to lead the Rebels to a Class 1A regional opening round win in Sloan Monday.
Holtz's battery mate, Elisa Davis,led Westwood at the plate with four RBIs on a triple and single. Sam Thompson also chipped in with a pair of runs driving in while Ella Hanner had two hits and scored twice.
Kensie Theeler had a double to lead Whiting 2-12. Westwood (11-11) will travel to take on Newell-Fonda (15-2) Wednesday.
RIDGE VIEW 5, ALTA-AURELIA 4 (8 inn.): The Raptors got a go-ahead RBI hit from Shea Dutler in the top of the eighth inning and held on to down the Warriors in a Class 2A regional opening round game played in Alta Monday.
Dutler drove in three runs, also belting a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Ridge View (8-8) will next face Sioux Central (9-7) in Peterson Wednesday. Jenna Nielsen and Emma Peterson had RBI's for Alta-Aurelia, which ends its season with a 6-12 record.
HINTON 14, SOUTH O'BRIEN 6: The Blackhawks wrapped up their regular season with a a prep softball win over War Eagle Conference foe South O'Brien Monday in Hinton.
Sydney George had two RBI's to lead the Blackhawk attack while Alyssa Fisher had a pair of double and drove in a run. Jadyn Case struck out nine and gave up seven hits to get the win for Hinton (8-5).
Sydney Struve drove in three runs for the Wolverines (10-5).
The Blackhawks open Class 2A regional play at Lawton-Bronson Wednesday while South O'Brien hosts West Sioux the same night.
