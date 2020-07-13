PREP SOFTBALL: Lewis Central defeats Sergeant Bluff-Luton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Lewis Central High School softball team defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Monday, 6-1.

The Warriors were held to two hits by Titans pitcher Megan Gittins. The two SB-L hits came from Chloe Black and Elise Evans-Murphy.

Gittins walked two and struck out two.

The lone run for SB-L came in the third inning, as Addy Mosier scored on a Titans error.

Abby Lewis got the loss for the Warriors. In the seven innings, Lewis allowed six runs on seven hits. She walked four. Lewis had three strikeouts.

Lewis Central's Haley Bach was 3-for-4 with a triple.

WESTWOOD 12, WHITING 0 (3 inn.): The Rebels got a two-hit shutout from pitcher Holly Holtz to lead the Rebels to a Class 1A regional opening round win in Sloan Monday.

Holtz's battery mate, Elisa Davis,led Westwood at the plate with four RBIs on a triple and single. Sam Thompson also chipped in with a pair of runs driving in while Ella Hanner had two hits and scored twice.

Kensie Theeler had a double to lead Whiting 2-12. Westwood (11-11) will travel to take on Newell-Fonda (15-2) Wednesday.