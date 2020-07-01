PREP SOFTBALL: MMCRU gets first win of the season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST SIOUX 4, NORTH 1: West Sioux High School senior Erika McKenney was 2-for-4 with an RBI that helped the Falcons get the non-conference win.

Avery Coyle also got two hits for the Falcons.

Emily Hulshof gave up one run on 11 hits to North. She had one strikeout and gave up one walk.

Courtney Johnson, Bailey Becker and Payton Risetter each had two hits in the loss for the Stars.

Risetter and Johnson each had a double.

MMCRU 6, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 0: Molly Reuter pitched a three-hitter to give the Royals their first win of the season and hand thew Hawks their first loss in Cleghorn Wednesday.

Faith Olson had a two-run home run among her four hits and Kristina Goth had a triple and double for MMCRU, which was playing its first game since going into quarantine following a loss to Hinton on June 18.

AKRON-WESTFIELD 11, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 0 (five inn.): Megan Meinen pitched a one-hitter and Alayna Mullinix drove in three runs to lead the Westerners to a War Eagle Conference softball win in Hull Wednesday.

Aubie Hartman and Tori Nemesio both doubled for A-W.