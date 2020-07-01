PREP SOFTBALL: MMCRU gets first win of the season

WEST SIOUX 4, NORTH 1: West Sioux High School senior Erika McKenney was 2-for-4 with an RBI that helped the Falcons get the non-conference win.
Avery Coyle also got two hits for the Falcons.
Emily Hulshof gave up one run on 11 hits to North. She had one strikeout and gave up one walk.
Courtney Johnson, Bailey Becker and Payton Risetter each had two hits in the loss for the Stars.
Risetter and Johnson each had a double.
MMCRU 6, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 0: Molly Reuter pitched a three-hitter to give the Royals their first win of the season and hand thew Hawks their first loss in Cleghorn Wednesday.
Faith Olson had a two-run home run among her four hits and Kristina Goth had a triple and double for MMCRU, which was playing its first game since going into quarantine following a loss to Hinton on June 18.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 11, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 0 (five inn.): Megan Meinen pitched a one-hitter and Alayna Mullinix drove in three runs to lead the Westerners to a War Eagle Conference softball win in Hull Wednesday.
Aubie Hartman and Tori Nemesio both doubled for A-W.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 9, RIDGE VIEW 7: Chloe Peschau had a home run and drove in three runs to lead the Panthers to a Western Valley Conference Softball Tournament win over the Raptors in Onawa Wednesday.
Rachel Bohle got the win for the Panthers in relief. She threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits. She struck out two and walked two.
Emma Vohs homered twice for the Raptors. Addison Schmidt also had a double.
LAWTON-BRONSON 7, WOODBURY CENTRAL 4: Rylee Wagner hit a home run to lead the Eagles to a win in a first-round game at the Western Valley Softball Tournament in Correctionville Wednesday.
Makayla Miller, Quin Roan, Elizabeth Gardner and Cali Arens each had two hits to lead L-B (9-3).
WESTWOOD 4, MVAOCOU 3 (8 inn.): The Rebels scored twice in the bottom of the eight inning to down the Rams in a Western Valley Conference Softball Tournament game played in Sloan Wednesday.
Westwood's Sam Thompson singled home the trying run and Jaeden Ferris plated Ella Hanner with the game-winner. Holly Holtz was the winning pitcher allowing three hits. Elisa Davis had a double and single for the Rebels.
Cheston Hadeley had two hits for MVAOCOU.
HINTON 10, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 0 (6 inn.): Jaydn Case pitched a two-hit shut out and struck out eight to lead the Blackhawks to a War Eagle Conference softball win in Hinton Wednesday.
Alyssa Fischer had two doubles and a single to lead the Hinton attack.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 9, CHEROKEE 2: Hannah Dau drove in three runs to lead the Wolverines to a non-conference softball win in Cherokee Wednesday.
Sydney Struve also had two singles and scored twice for South O'Brien (7-3). Kenna Bauer was the winning pitcher fanning five while giving up five hits.
Late Tuesday
EAST 6-9, NORTH 2-16: The Black Raiders and Stars split a Missouri River Conference softball doubleader played at North High Tuesday.
East's Evie Larson pitched a three-hitter to keep the Stars in check and Kilie Junck drovein three runs with a double and a single. Brylee Hempey also drove in a run with a single for the Black Raiders in game one.
North got four hits from Olivia O'Brien and three RBI's from Bailey Anderson and Avery Beller in the second game. East looked primed to sweep the twin bill leading 9-6 entering the bottom of the fifth inning but North scored eight times in the inning to take the lead for good.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 11, UNITY CHRISTIAN 4: Willa Sickelka when 3-for-3 and Taryn Hintz had two singles and two RBI's to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference softball win in Paullina Tuesday.
Pitcher Sydney Struve struck out four over the final four innings for the win as South O'Brien improves to 5-3.
SHENANDOAH 15, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 5 (6 inn.): Nichole Gilbert had five hits and drove in three runs to lead the Mustangs to a Hawkeye 10 Conference softball win in Shenandoah Tuesday.
Paige Kastner had two RBI's for the Monarchs (3-8).
