PREP SOFTBALL: Norfolk beats South Sioux, 20-0

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — South Sioux City High School's Regie Banks was the lone Cardinals hitter to get a hit Thursday in a 20-0 loss to Norfolk at home.
The game lasted three innings.
Banks' hit came in the third inning, as she hit a single that stayed in the infield. Before that hit, the Cardinals had three strikeouts, three groundouts and three fly outs from Norfolk.
Norfolk's big inning came in the second inning, as the Panthers scored 12 times. In that second inning, the Panthers got six hits, four walks and a sacrifice fly to tack on their runs.
Paeton Coler hit a three-run home run in the third inning to give Norfolk a 20-0 lead.
Emerson Palsma took the loss for the Cardinals. She pitched two innings, and allowed six earned runs on eight hits. She needed 59 pitches to get through the two innings.
Palsma walked three hitters and did not record a strikeout.
Ella Meyers pitched one inning. She allowed eight earned runs on five hits. She walked five and had one strikeout.
WAYNE 9, TEKAMAH-HERMAN 0: The Blue Devils scored eight third-inning runs to improve their record to 8-1.
Virginia Kniesche, Kendall Dorey and Brianna Nissen all had two hits. Brooklyn Kruse had two RBIs.
Kierah Haase had a double for Wayne.
Dorey held Tekamah-Herman to two hits in the circle. Dorey had four strikeouts.
