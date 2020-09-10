PREP SOFTBALL: Norfolk beats South Sioux, 20-0

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — South Sioux City High School's Regie Banks was the lone Cardinals hitter to get a hit Thursday in a 20-0 loss to Norfolk at home.

The game lasted three innings.

Banks' hit came in the third inning, as she hit a single that stayed in the infield. Before that hit, the Cardinals had three strikeouts, three groundouts and three fly outs from Norfolk.

Norfolk's big inning came in the second inning, as the Panthers scored 12 times. In that second inning, the Panthers got six hits, four walks and a sacrifice fly to tack on their runs.

Paeton Coler hit a three-run home run in the third inning to give Norfolk a 20-0 lead.

Emerson Palsma took the loss for the Cardinals. She pitched two innings, and allowed six earned runs on eight hits. She needed 59 pitches to get through the two innings.

Palsma walked three hitters and did not record a strikeout.

Ella Meyers pitched one inning. She allowed eight earned runs on five hits. She walked five and had one strikeout.

WAYNE 9, TEKAMAH-HERMAN 0: The Blue Devils scored eight third-inning runs to improve their record to 8-1.