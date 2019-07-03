SIOUX CITY — When Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School softball coach Jared Ocker took the Warriors head coaching position in the fall, he didn’t really know what to expect.
He knew that the Warriors were going to be talented, and saw that when Ocker attended the first offseason workouts.
He didn’t know, however, that the Class 4A eighth-ranked Warriors were going to become just the second team this decade to have a clean sweep through the MRAC schedule.
“I knew we had a lot of ability, but I didn’t know how good we were going to be,” said Ocker after the Warriors’ 6-1 win Tuesday over East. “It’s definitely a surprise with how much we’ve won this summer, but we have a lot of talented girls on the roster.”
Ocker didn’t want to talk about wins and losses on a nightly basis. He figured that if the girls were getting better as the summer progressed, the Warriors’ record would take care of itself.
He did admit, however, how sweet it was to win the Missouri River Athletic Conference title in his first year.
"With the new job and coming down here, and accomplishing on what we have, it's been a pretty special summer," Ocker said.
SB-L started the season with an 11-7 loss to Spirit Lake, but the Warriors won 21 of their next 22 games.
Le Mars ended SB-L’s streak June 20 with a 10-1 loss, then the Warriors lost twice in last weekend’s Tornado Classic to Treynor and Newell-Fonda.
Treynor is ranked sixth in Class 3A and Newell-Fonda fourth in Class 1A.
“We’ve had some blips as the year’s gone on, but we’ve definitely progressed and we’ve improved,” Ocker said. “I’m extremely happy with the progress, and I definitely think we’re playing some good softball right now.”
SB-L closes the regular season Monday at Glenwood.
EAST LEARNS ITS FLAW: Even though the East High School softball team finished with a 7-4 record in MRAC play this season, it realizes that mark could have been better.
The Black Raiders’ four losses came at the hands of Sergeant Bluff-Luton and North with two apiece.
East’s longest winning streak has been five, and that came as the calendar turned from May to June.
So, what’s been ailing the Black Raiders this season?
“Consistency,” Black Raiders coach Mike Crawford said. “We do take advantage of opportunities, we just aren’t consistent with it. We have to learn from it. (SB-L) showed us what we need to work on for that final push for the end.”
Crawford knows that the East roster only has one senior — pitcher Chasity Johnson — and had to be more patient as the season progressed.
There’s little time for patience now, however. East’s playoff opener is next Thursday against West.
“This is the time of year we want to play our best ball,” Crawford said.
Meanwhile, East freshman Brylee Hempey had to compete for a starting position early in the season, and knew that being a good hitter would get her into more starting lineups.
Hempey has found herself in the lead-off spot, and she entered Tuesday’s game against the Warriors with 34 hits and a .378 batting average.
“I talked to her early in the year, and I told her that I needed somebody to step up,” Crawford said. “That put her over the top and she’s exploded from there. She’s a great athlete and a great kid.”
NORTH PROUD TO HOST: For the first time in awhile, North doesn’t have to travel to play its first playoff game.
The Stars also don’t have to partake in a first-round game. North’s 20-win season has earned it a bye.
North will host Urbandale July 13 in a Class 5A-1 semifinal.
The fact that the Stars get to host — and not travel to the Des Moines area — hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“It’s huge to be at home,” North coach Brent Eickholt said. “During regular season tournaments, eastern Iowa teams don’t come over here. THey have enough stuff going on. To get a first-round bye because of our record and having a Des Moines school come to us, I think that’s huge.
“For this group of girls who have bought into the concept of what a good team needs to do, it’s been remarkable,” Eickholt added. “As a head coach, I get a lot of credit. Coaching is the easy part. It’s the 15 girls who have to go out and do that. It’s the girls who go put in the effort.”