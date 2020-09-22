PREP SOFTBALL: Omaha Skutt shuts out South Sioux City

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Skutt Catholic High School softball team held South Sioux City to one hit Tuesday en route to a 13-0 win for the Skyhawks in three innings.

The lone hit for the Cardinals came from Natasha Freiberg in the first inning. She hit a two-out double off Skyhawks pitcher Ruby Meylan.

Meylan pitched two innings and she struck out five batters. Then, Emily Swoboda pitched the third inning and surrendered a walk, but did not give up a run.

The Skyhawks scored five first-inning runs, then eight in the second inning.

Meylan had a two-hit game, which she had a double and a home run. She had three RBIs on the night.

Lauren Camenzind also hit a solo home run in the win.

Abby Mcgonigal and Ashley Fritton both had two RBIs.

Emerson Palsma took the loss for South Sioux. She allowed eight earned runs on eight hits. Palsma struck out one and walked five.

Ella Meyers pitched one pitch in relief to get out of the second inning.

