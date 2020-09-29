 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP SOFTBALL: O'Neill beats South Sioux City
View Comments
PREP SOFTBALL

PREP SOFTBALL: O'Neill beats South Sioux City

{{featured_button_text}}

O'NEILL, Neb. — The O'Neill High School softball team scored five runs in the sixth inning that sealed a 12-4 win Tuesday over South Sioux City. 

The Cardinals scored twice in the second inning. In that inning, Ella Meyers hit a two-run single with two outs. Meyers scored Saylor McBride and Alexa Munhofen. 

Munhofen and Emerson Palsma each had a two-hit game off Eagles pitcher Ryanne Pistulka. Both of those girls also had a double. 

Jordyn Wendte also had an RBI in the loss. 

O'Neill's Charley Mlnarik hit a grand slam. 

Palsma took the loss, as the Cardinals pitcher allowed six runs on three hits. She surrendered five walks, but struck out three. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News