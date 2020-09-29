PREP SOFTBALL: O'Neill beats South Sioux City

O'NEILL, Neb. — The O'Neill High School softball team scored five runs in the sixth inning that sealed a 12-4 win Tuesday over South Sioux City.

The Cardinals scored twice in the second inning. In that inning, Ella Meyers hit a two-run single with two outs. Meyers scored Saylor McBride and Alexa Munhofen.

Munhofen and Emerson Palsma each had a two-hit game off Eagles pitcher Ryanne Pistulka. Both of those girls also had a double.

Jordyn Wendte also had an RBI in the loss.

O'Neill's Charley Mlnarik hit a grand slam.

Palsma took the loss, as the Cardinals pitcher allowed six runs on three hits. She surrendered five walks, but struck out three.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0