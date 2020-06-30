PREP SOFTBALL: River Valley's Sara Holtz hits game-winning single

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa — Sara Holtz hit a walk-off single to left field scored Katrina Todd from second base with the winning run as the Wolverines won 4-3 in Western Valley Conference softball play Tuesday in Correctionville.
River Valley pitcher Taylor Knaack gave three runs in the first inning but silenced the Panthers after that and picked up the win. The Panthers scored their runs on a wild pitch and a 2-run error to take the early lead.
WEST MONONA 14, WESTWOOD 2: Winning pitcher Lexi Lander homered three times and drove in seven runs to lead West Monona to a 14-2 Western Valley Conference softball win over Westwood Tuesday evening.
Lander opened the game with a solo home run and wrapped the game up with a walk-off homer to cap an 11-run fourth inning for the Spartans (11-1 overall and 8-0 WVC). Lander gave up three hits and fanned eight in the circle.
Brooklyn Pekarek also had a bases loaded triple in the big inning that streched a West Monona 3-2 lead into a run-rule win. Madison Chesnut had two hits for the Spartans.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 15-5, CB LINCOLN 9-4: The Warriors nearly surrended most of an early 8-1 lead but scored six runs in the final two innings to pull away for a Missouri Conference softball win in the first game of a twin bill played in Council Bluffs Tuesday.
SB-L pounded out 16 hits and got three RBI's apiece from Kenzie Foley and Kylie Kerr. Chloe Black had four hits and scored four times for the Warriors. Pitcher Kenzie Foley had a rough night giving up nine hits and seven walks but still went the distance for the win to improve to 6-0.
SB-L completed the sweep when Emma Christensen walked to lead off the sixth inning and after advancing to second on a stolen base and third on a throwing error, scored on a ground out by Black to break a 4-4 tie. Elise Evans-Murphy drove in two runs in each game for the Warriors (11-1).
SPIRIT LAKE 5, SIOUX CENTER 0: The Indians scored all five of their runs in the second inning.
Mackenzie Kauffman had a two-run hit in that inning to break the rally open. Karli Olsen had two hits for Spirit Lake.
Irish Knutson threw the three-hit shutout for the Indians. Knutson struck out six and walked one.
LATE MONDAY
SOUTH O'BRIEN 13, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 2 (5 inn.): Taryn Hintz drove in four runs to lead the Wolverines to a run rule win over the Hawks in War Eagle Conference softball action in Hartley Monday.
Anna Friedrichsen also had a triple, double and single and drove in a pair for South O'Brien (5-3). Grace Fuhrman was the winning pitcher, fanning nine.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 14, UNITY CHRISTIAN 7: Carly Ortmann homered twice for the Hawks in the win over the Knights. Ortmann's first homer was a two-run blast in the second inning and a solo shot in the fourth.
The Hawks scored nine runs in the second inning.
Mya Bunkers, Lexie Delperdang and Carly Ortmann doubled in the win.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 6, LEWIS CENTRAL 3: Allana Arkfeld was 4-for-4 with two runs scored for the Monarchs. Kira Langenfeld was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
