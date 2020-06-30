PREP SOFTBALL: River Valley's Sara Holtz hits game-winning single

SB-L pounded out 16 hits and got three RBI's apiece from Kenzie Foley and Kylie Kerr. Chloe Black had four hits and scored four times for the Warriors. Pitcher Kenzie Foley had a rough night giving up nine hits and seven walks but still went the distance for the win to improve to 6-0.

SB-L completed the sweep when Emma Christensen walked to lead off the sixth inning and after advancing to second on a stolen base and third on a throwing error, scored on a ground out by Black to break a 4-4 tie. Elise Evans-Murphy drove in two runs in each game for the Warriors (11-1).

SPIRIT LAKE 5, SIOUX CENTER 0: The Indians scored all five of their runs in the second inning.

Mackenzie Kauffman had a two-run hit in that inning to break the rally open. Karli Olsen had two hits for Spirit Lake.

Irish Knutson threw the three-hit shutout for the Indians. Knutson struck out six and walked one.

LATE MONDAY

SOUTH O'BRIEN 13, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 2 (5 inn.): Taryn Hintz drove in four runs to lead the Wolverines to a run rule win over the Hawks in War Eagle Conference softball action in Hartley Monday.